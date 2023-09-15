How to evolve Duskull, Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Duskull is now available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC – The Teal Mask – alongside its evolutions Dusclops and Dusknoir. Here’s where to find and how to evolve Duskull on your adventures in Kitakami.

Known as the Requiem Pokemon, Duskull is a sentient skull whose evolution line is inspired by the Grim Reaper. This spooky Ghost type is said to hunt down its prey until the break of dawn, only giving up once the sun rises.

Article continues after ad

Although it isn’t that hard to catch a Duskull, evolving one into Dusclops and then Dusknoir can be tricky. To help you out we’ve put together this guide breaking down the process.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Duskull in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Duskull can be found in mountainous regions, with it having a particularly high spawn rate along the Infernal Pass.

It only spawns at nighttime but The Teal Mask disables Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s day/night cycle until the campaign is completed. Therefore you’ll need to clear the DLC’s story before catching Duskull.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Duskull can only be found at night in Kitakami’s mountainous regions.

How to evolve Duskull into Dusclops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can evolve Duskull into Dusclops by having the Ghost-type reach level 37. If you catch a wild Duskull that is already above level 37, simply level it up once to trigger the evolution.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Alternatively, Dusclops can be found at night in the hills south of Timeless Woods, although it is a rare spawn.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Although rare, Dusclops can be found at night in the hills south of Timeless Woods.

How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir by trading it to another player while it’s holding a Reaper Cloth. Duskull’s final form cannot be encountered anywhere in the wild.

Article continues after ad

A Reaper Cloth can be found as a static spawn in the Timeless Woods, a dense forest found in the northeast of Katakami.

The Pokemon Company The Reaper Cloth can be found in a flowerbed in the depths of Timeless Woods.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Duskull and evolving it into Dusclops & Dusknoir. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad