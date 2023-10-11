How to complete Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival 2023 event comes with a new Collection Challenge, which tasks trainers with collecting Pumpkaboo and Smoliv. Here’s how players can complete the challenge and earn their rewards.

October 2023 in Pokemon Go is packed with events for fans to enjoy during the Fall season. From Ticket of Treats to the Detective Pikachu Returns event, there are plenty of fun and festive activities to get involved in.

As part of the Harvest Festival 2023 event, players can take part in a new Collection Challenge that tasks trainers with catching the Pumpkin-themed Pokemon Pumpkaboo, as well as the newly added Smoliv family.

The Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 event will begin on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will end on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8 PM local time. So, here’s a breakdown of every Pokemon fans need to collect to complete this Collection challenge.

Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023 Collection Challenge explained

Thanks to LeekDuck, we have all the information we need regarding what trainers need to catch for the event’s Collection Challenge.

Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Harvest Festival Pumpkaboo Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Pumpkaboo (Small) As a wild spawn Pumpkaboo (Average) As a wild spawn Pumpkaboo (Large) As a wild spawn Pumpkaboo (Super) As a wild spawn Gourgeist (Small) Evolve Pumpkaboo (Small) by using 200 Candy Gourgeist (Average) Evolve Pumpkaboo (Average) by using 200 Candy Gourgeist (Large) Evolve Pumpkaboo (Large) by using 200 Candy Gourgeist (Super) Evolve Pumpkaboo (Super) by using 200 Candy

After finishing the Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and 1 Mossy Lure Module.

Smoliv Collection Challenge

On top of the Pumpkaboo Challenge, there is also the Smoliv Collection Challenge. Here are the Pokemon trainers need to catch for this challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Smoliv As a wild spawn Dolliv Evolve Smoliv by using 25 Candy Arboliva Evolve Dolliv by using 100 Candy

After finishing the Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and 1 Mossy Lure Module.

Now you know how to complete the Harvest Festival 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

