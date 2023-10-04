Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Timed Research event is split into multiple parts and gives some great rewards. Here’s how trainers can complete each part of this Timed Research quest.

Pokemon Go’s 2023 Halloween-themed event is in full swing, allowing players to encounter spooky Ghost-types like Misdreavus, Phantump, and Pumpkaboo.

The Ticket of Treats event is a ticketed Timed Research quest split into four parts, with each separate part released on the following Thursday throughout October.

So, let’s break down the tasks and rewards for each part of this Timed Research event so trainers can get a headstart on completing this huge, Halloween-themed quest.

Niantic This Halloween-themed Pokemon Go lines up with Guzzlord’s return to 5-Star Raids.

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Part 1 tasks

Thanks to Serebii, here’s a list of the tasks and rewards for Part 1 of the Ticket of Treats quest:

Step 1 of 1

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Stardust x1,000

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Revive x6

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Stardust x1,500

Catch 30 Pokemon – Fast TM x2

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Stardust x2,000

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Hyper Potion x10

Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Stardust 2,500

Reward: Premium Battle Pass x3, Charged TM x3, and 3,000 XP

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Part 2 tasks

Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 2 will go live on October 12, 2023.

This section will be updated when the tasks and rewards go live so keep an eye on this page…

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Part 3 tasks

Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 3 will go live on October 19, 2023.

This section will be updated when the tasks and rewards go live so keep an eye on this page…

Pokemon Go Ticket of Treats Part 4 tasks

Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 4 will go live on October 26, 2023.

This section will be updated when the tasks and rewards go live so keep an eye on this page…

How to Participate in Ticket of Treats Timed Research

The Ticket of Treats Timed Research can be purchased for $5 (or the equivalent in their local currency). Additionally, generous players can buy and gift tickets to any in-game friends with whom they’re at the Great Friends level or higher.

This Timed Research is active in conjunction with the Ticket of Treats Pokemon Go event that takes place from October 1, 2023, starting at 12 AM through October 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

This event is time-sensitive, so make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards by October 31, 2023; otherwise, they will expire.

That’s everything you need to know about the Ticket of Treats Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

