Can you get Smoliv in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go will soon be adding the Paldean region creature Smoliv to the mobile game. Here’s how to secure one and if it can be Shiny.

Niantic has announced information regarding Pokemon Go Harvest Festival 2023. The event will mark the debut of Scarlet & Violet Pokemon Smoliv and its evolutionary line. It will also include other Wild encounters like Pumkaboo and Bounsweet.

There are plenty of wild encounters to catch during the Harvest Festival in addition to Pokemon from Field Research tasks. Additionally, you can enter Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, or Gourgeist into PokeStop Showcases.

If you’re hoping to catch a Smoliv, here’s everything you need to know, including whether it can be Shiny.

Contents

Can you catch Smoliv in Pokemon Go?

Currently, no, you can’t catch Smoliv in Pokemon Go.

However, Smoliv will debut in the game during the Harvest Festival 2023. The event runs from Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Can Smoliv be Shiny?

Considering Pokemon Go hasn’t yet debuted Smoliv, its Shiny form is currently unavailable. We will update you once the alternate version makes its debut.

Does Smoliv have an evolution?

You can evolve Smoliv into Dolliv by using 25 Candy. It takes 100 Smoliv Candy for trainers to evolve the Pokemon into its final evolution – Arboliva.

That’s everything you need to know about Smoliv in Pokemon Go. Check out our other handy guides on the mobile game below.

