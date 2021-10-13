How to claim Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes in Pokemon Sword Shield

Game Freak are releasing even more exclusive Pokemon Sword and Shield codes to be claimed in the US, this time for two of the rarest forms in the Galar Region – Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta.

On October 7, the game’s developers gave members of the community a chance to scoop up codes for Dada Zarude & Shiny Celebi, by signing up to the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter.

However, the process is not going to be the same if you’re wanting to add two more Shinies to your Pokedex.

If you would like to claim Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes this Halloween season, you’ve come to the right place.

How to get free Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes

Pokemon Sword and Shield players looking to grab codes for the Zacian and Zamazenta event will need to pick them up at GameStop in the US.

The codes will start to be released on October 22, 2021 – according to signage uncovered by PokeBeach.

Zacian is exclusive to Shield, and Zamazenta to Sword.

When can you get Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes at GameStop?

According to PokeBeach, the following dates have been set:

Shiny Zacian event: October 22 – November 11

Shiny Zamazenta: November 12-26

How to claim codes in Pokémon Sword & Shield

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield. Open the game menu by pressing X and select ‘Mystery Gift‘, with the pink present icon. Select the ‘Get A Mystery Gift‘ option. Select the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. Collect your free Shiny Pokemon.

Where can you get Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes?

The first batch of Shiny Zacian & Shiny Zamazenta codes will be released to Pokemon Sword and Shield players based in Japan and Korea, in mid-October.

From there, via GameStop, they will arrive in the United States from October 22 onwards.

As is usually the case, corresponding with that US release, there will likely be further codes distributed across Europe and Australia.