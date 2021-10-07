How to claim Dada Zarude & Shiny Celebi codes in Pokemon Sword Shield

Game Freak are finally allowing Pokemon Sword & Shield players based outside of Asia to claim their very own Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi codes in-game.

The two legendary Pokemon have only ever been available to get via codes in Japan and Korea previously, though that has since changed.

These two are being rolled out to trainers across the globe and if you take the right steps, you will be one of the first in line to pick one up this Halloween season.

So, let’s take a look at how these codes are being distributed and how you can get one.

Advertisement

How to get free Dada Zarude & Shiny Celebi codes

Pokemon Sword and Shield players looking for a Dada Zarude or Shiny Celebi code will need to sign up for the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter.

This is one of the methods known for resulting in a code – with some sources, such as Serebii.net, claiming this will have needed to be done before September 25 to make you eligible.

How to claim codes in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Load up Pokemon Sword or Shield. Open the game menu by pressing X and select ‘Mystery Gift‘, with the pink present icon. Select the ‘Get A Mystery Gift‘ option. Select the ‘Get With Code/Password‘ option. Collect your Dada Zarude & Shiny Celebi!

Where can you get Dada Zarude & Shiny Celebi?

The codes for Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi have been distributed between players in Japan, Korea, US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and more.

What is Dada Zarude?

Dada Zarude is one of the main characters in a Pokemon movie called Secrets of the Jungle, on Netflix.

Read More: Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for October 2021

It is rarer to find in the video game series, as it’s only been trickled out in small releases thus far, via codes.

Advertisement

Grabbing one of these and a Shiny Celebi will bolster your Pokedex in the Galar Region, and let’s face it, they don’t look half bad either.