Pokemon Sword & Shield: Which Pokemon are in Max Raid Battles now?

Game Freak regularly switch up the Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, with new Shiny Pokemon, Dynamax and GMAX forms being added to the list with each passing event. Here, you can see which Pokemon are included.

These Wild Area events, as people call them, don’t actually just affect the Wild Area thesedays. Max Raid Battles can also be played on the two DLC packs for the game.

For those who don’t own those packs, however, the Wild Area is the main place to be for them. There, you can find a number of the strongest Pokemon, and they’re thematically introduced regularly – as explained in this guide.

So, let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

Which Pokemon are in Max Raid Battles?

As of February 2021, the list that was previously themed around Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon has been changed.

Now, according to Serebii.net, they will instead be focused on Pokemon involved in the Secrets of the Jungle movie. A full list can be found below.

Cramorant

Flygon

Golurk

Quagsire

Indeedee

Shiny Pokemon

This event’s Shiny Pokemon is Shiny Cramorant!

Mystery Gift reward (February)

There’s something different about this event, too. If 500,000 people beat Cramorant, all players will receive a Flame Orb, Toxic Orb and Light Ball.

On top of that, if 1,000,000 people defeat it, all players will be awarded a Gold Bottle Cap, three Bottle Caps and three Pearl Strings.

For more information on Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield, check out our guide.

What are Max Raid Battles?

Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield are where up to four players work together to take down a strong monster, which are usually Gigantamax or Dynamax forms.

After defeating the opponent, players will each have a chance to catch it and keep it for their own.

Which moves fail in Max Raid Battles?

It’s also worth noting that a number of moves will fail in these battles, and those can be seen listed below:

Bug bite

Destiny bond

Explosion

Incinerate

Instruct

Knock off

Perish song

Pluck

Self-destruct

Super fang

Thief

Where to find Pokemon Dens

The Raid Dens are now scattered over the Galar Region, and feature in the following three locations:

Wild Area (Main island)

The Crown Tundra (DLC)

Isle of Armor (DLC)

To play, all you have to do is approach one of these Dens, which can be seen from miles away due to the bright light they emit into the air.

Just like the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, all you have to do is follow the light and get to where it ends.

Next Pokemon Sword & Shield event

The current event runs until February 8, meaning a new list of Pokemon will be announced for it.

Check back here when the next one starts up and we’ll show you which Pokemon have been included – including the Shiny Pokemon!

Until then, good luck in your Max Raids!