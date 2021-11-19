How to catch Uxie, Mesprit & Azelf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Three legendary Pokemon – Uxie, Mesprit & Azelf – can be caught in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s Sinnoh Region. If you’re looking to check these off your Pokedex, you’ve come to the right place.

There is a load of exclusive Pokemon for both of these titles, though you’ll be delighted to know that these three can be caught on both Diamond and Pearl. Each of them are located in Caverns, which can’t be unlocked until you have progressed to a certain stage in the game.

After completing the events with Palkia and Dialga in-game, you can find each of these Pokemon. Now, let’s go one-by-one to run through where they spawn.

How to get Uxie in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Uxie spawn location

To find Uxie in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’re going to need to visit Snowpoint City.

Here’s how to get it:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on your Nintendo Switch. Visit Snowpoint City. Walk to the Acuity Lakefront, then through the dark passage to Lake Acuity. Surf over to the island and enter Acuity Cavern. Uxie will be waiting for you inside!

How to get Mesprit in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Mesprit spawn location

To find Mesprit in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’s remakes, you need to visit Twinleaf Town – which can be located easily on the map. Though, it’s not so easy to catch Mesprit compared to the other legendaries. You’re going to have to use a Poketch

Here are the instructions on how to find it:

Visit Twinleaf Town, walk to Route 201, and through Verity Lakefront. Enter Lake Verity through the dark passage. Use Surf to reach the island, and enter Verity Cavern. Mesprit has been waiting for your arrival there – but it will flee! Go to Jubilife City and enter the house located on the left side of the city. Speak to the character behind the desk and get the Poketch device to track Mesprit. Track the Pokemon’s moving location and then encounter it when you’re nearby!

How to get Azelf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Azelf spawn location

Azelf is a little more straightforward to find than Mesprit, located at Valor Lakefront.

Looking to catch one? Here’s how:

Visit Valor Lakefront. Walk to Lake Valor. Use Surf to move towards the island. Enter Valor Cavern – where Azelf will be waiting for your arrival!

So, that’s everything you need to know to be able to find these three Legendaries in-game! For more location guides, check out our list below:

