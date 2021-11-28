How to catch Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can find the Johto starter in BDSP. Here is how to cach Totodile, Croconaw, and Feraligatr in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

In BDSP, players can catch Pokemon from previous Generations. Johto fans can breathe a sigh of relief as beloved characters such as Cyndaquil are in the game.

The Fire-type’s fellow starter Totodile can also be found in the Sinnoh remakes. Here is how to to catch and evolve it into Croconaw and Feraligatr in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Where to find Totodile in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Players wanting to add Totodile to their team will need to beat the game first before they can find the Gen II Pokemon.

Below we will break down the quickest steps on how to unlock the Johto starter, and where to find once it starts spawning on the map.

Before Totodile will spawn, you will need to first complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon. After doing this you must obtain the National Pokedex from Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town. After getting the extended Dex, travel to Jublife City and use the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. Tototodile can be found in the Fountainspring or Riverbank Caverns, or any water Hideaway. On your map, the room looks like either blue squares or split down the middle with green. Enter any water Hideaway and exit if you don’t see the Johto starter. Simply re-enter the room over and over again to reset the spawn until you eventually see Totodile.

How to get Croconaw in Pokemon BDSP

After catching Totodile in the Grand Underground you need to gain enough experience points to evolve it into Croconaw.

Totodile will evolve into Croconaw upon reaching level 18. Players can earn XP to evolve it by taking the Water-type starter into random battles. Trainers can also use Rare Candy if they want to quickly evolve it. The consumable automatically boosts your Pokemon by one level.

Evolving Feraligatr in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Because Totodile is found in the Grand Underground after unlocking the National Pokedex, the ‘mon will be caught at levels 58-63.

This is great news as players can evolve Croconaw into Feraligatr with just one Rare Candy – yes, you read that right!

That is all there is to it. Totodile is a rare spawn in the Grand Underground, so it may take a few tries before you see it in the Hideaways.

