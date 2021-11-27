Where to find Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In the Sinnoh remakes, players can find the Johto starter in a special location. Here’s how to get Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Despite Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl largely being faithful adaptations of the classic 2006 RPGs, Studio ILCA has added a wealth of extra features including an overhauled Pokedex.

Players are able to catch past generation starters including Johto’s beloved Fire-type Cyndaquil and its evolutions. Here is how to get Typhlosion in BDSP in no time at all.

Where to find Cyndaquil in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers looking for Cyndaquil will need to defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia first before the Johto starter will begin to spawn.

Even after completing that, players have to complete a couple of other tasks before adding the Gen II ‘mon to their team.

Players need to complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokemon after beating the game. After doing this travel to Professor Rowan’s lab in Sandgem Town to unlock the National Pokedex. Now that you have the extended Dex, Cyndaquil will start to appear. Head over to the Fight Area which can be unlocked in Snowpoint City after talking to a sailor located south of the town. After entering the Fight Area, use your Explorer Kit to go to the Grand Underground. Once there, look for Volcanic Cave Hideaways as the Johto Starter can be found there. The rooms look like orange squares on your map. Enter the lava Hideaway and if you don’t see Cyndaquil, exit and re-enter until the Gen II ‘mon appears.

How to get Quilava in Pokemon BDSP

Now that you’ve caught Cyndaquil, you will need to level it up to evolve it into its second evolution stage, Quilava.

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava once it reaches level 14. Players can find a random patch of grass and battle wild Pokemon with the ‘mon to farm XP. A Rare Candy item can also be used as it automatically levels up your character by one level.

Evolving Typhlosion in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Since Cyndaquil is caught in the post-game after the National Pokedex is unlocked, the Fire-type actually spawns at levels 58-63.

As a result, Trainers can use a single Rare Candy to evolve their Quilava into a Typhlosion. If you don’t have the item, it can still be evolved quickly with a handful of battles.

That is everything you need to know on how to get Cyndaquil and its wildly popular evolution, Typhlosion, in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

