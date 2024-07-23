Pokemon Go Primarina: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

The Water/Fairy-type Primarina is the graceful final form of the Sun & Moon starter Popplio, but what moves does it learn in Pokemon Go, and which ones are the best for PvP and Raids?

Primarina is the final evolution of the Water-type Alolan starter Popplio introduced in Pokemon Sun & Moon. For players wanting to catch Popplio in Pokemon Go, Niantic’s recent announcement has exciting news for them.

The Pokemon Go developer has revealed that Popplio will headline the August 2024 Community Day on August 31, 2024. This means trainers will have a better chance of encountering Popplio in the wild and from Research tasks.

Considering collecting Popplio Candy will be easier during the Pokemon’s Community Day, evolving Brionne into Primarina will be easier. Here’s what you need to know about Primarina’s best moveset in Pokemon Go.

All moves Primarina can learn in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Here are all the Fast Moves and Charged Moves Primarina can learn in Pokemon Go:

Primarina Fast Moves

Waterfall (Water)

Charm (Fairy)

Primarina Charged Moves

Moonblast (Fairy)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Psychic (Psychic)

Disarming Voice (Fairy)

It’s important to note that those who evolve a Brionne during the August 2024 Community Day will receive a Primarina that knows the Water-type Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

The Community Day will also introduce the Water-type Charged Attack Sparkling Aria for Primarina.

Pokemon Go Primarina best PvP moveset

Primarina’s best PVP moveset in Pokemon Go is Charm as a Fast Move, with Hydro Pump and Disarming Voice as the two Charged Moves. All three moves benefit from STAB and are the current highest total DPS for Primarina.

However, Primarina’s best moveset may change following the Popplio Community Day based on the addition of Hydro Cannon and Sparkling Aria.

Pokemon Go Primarina best Raid moveset

Primarina’s best Raid moveset in Pokemon Go is Charm as a Fast Move and Hydro Pump as a Charged Move. This combination also benefits from STAB but may also change following the Popplio Community Day.

For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides on other upcoming Pokemon Go events happening and the current Spotlight Hour schedule.