Best Perrserker Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If trainers are having a tough time dealing with high-level Fairy-type Tera Raids, then this Perrserker build will help make quick work of those frustrating post-game battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Perrserker is the Gen 8 evolution of Galarian Meowth. After regional forms were introduced in Gen 7’s Alola, Meowth has received two new regional variants. However, its second variant – Galarian Meowth – introduced a brand new evolution.

Where Meowth and Alolan Meowth evolve into Persian, Galarian Meowth evovles into Perrserker. This little Steel-type Viking cat is as strong as it is ferocious, and it can be found in the Paldean region. While it isn’t a wild encounter, players can take special classes at the Academy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to receive it as a special trade.

If you’re looking to round out your team of Raid Ready Pokemon, Perrserker is a pur-fect fit. Here is everything you need to know about the best Tera Raid Perrserker build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Best Perrserker Tera Raid build

Perrserker is a mono Steel-type Pokemon that’s incredibly useful against Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type Pokemon. This build will focus on buffing its Steel-type moves making it a go-to Pokemon when taking on any of the three Raid Types mentioned above.

This is most effective when raiding with players who are also using Perrserker of other Steel-types. This is because Perrserker has the ability Steely Spirit which boosts the power of Steel-type moves by 50% for itself and its allies.

It also needs the moves Screech and Swords Dance to lower the Raid Boss’s defenses while boosting its own attack. Following the setup, any Steel-type move will do the trick, but we recommend Iron Head. Players will also want to give their Perrserker an Ability Shield so that it can’t lose that 50% attack buff, or a Metal Coat to further boost all Steel-Ttpe moves.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Perrserker 100 Swords Dance Screech Iron Head Taunt Steely Spirit Ability Shield Metal Coat Adamant

Best Perrserker Moveset

Swords Dance – learned via TM

Screech – learned at level 36

Iron Head – learned when evolved from Galarian Meowth

Taunt – learned at level 20

Close Combat – learned via TM

Helping Hand – learned via TM

Best EVs & IVs for Perrserker

For EVs, players will want to focus on Perrserker’s HP, Attack, and Special Defense stats. They can use Protein, HP Up, and Zinc from the Chansey Supply store to boost these stats.

For IVs, players will again want to focus on HP, Attack, and Special Defense. These can be bred for, or players can use Bottle Caps to Hyper Train their stats using the NPC next to the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to use Perrserker in Tera Raids

Perrserker can be used in Solo play, but it’s recommended to use party up with players who are also using Perrserker with the Steely Spirit ability.

On turn one, players should use Screech to lower the boss’s defense, followed by a Swords Dance on turn two to boost your attack. If playing with a group of Perrserker, turn three should be used to deal damage with Iron Head.

If playing solo, players can continue to either boost their attack or lower the opponent’s defense. The fourth move in Perrserker’s kit is up to the player. If you’re raiding solo, it can be Close Combat to deal with damage to Pokemon weak to Fighting-type moves.

However, if raiding with friends, the move can be swapped out for a support move such as Taunt or Helping Hand.

That’s everything you need to know about Perrserker! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

