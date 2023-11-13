How to beat 7-star Eevee Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The evolution Pokemon is heading to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so get ready to tackle it with our guide to the seven-star Eevee Tera Raid event.
The Pokemon Company has announced that the evolution Pokemon Eevee is heading to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles, in challenging seven-star raids.
This Eevee holds the Mightiest Mark, and can only be caught once per every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save file. Eevee also uses the normal Tera-Type, so get ready for a powerful Hyper Beam. Bring some fighting-type Pokemon, and get ready for a tough battle.
Contents
When will Eevee appear in Tera Raids?
Mightiest Mark Eevee is appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids from November 17, 2023, until November 20, 2023. Unlike previous Tera Raid events, Eevee is only appearing for one weekend, instead of two. However, you can still battle it to earn in-game items such as Exp. Candy.
Mightiest Mark Eevee Moveset & Type
Currently, we do not know the moves Eevee will use in the Tera Raid event. When the raid goes live, we will update this guide. For now, we do know that Eevee is the normal type, and will be using the normal Tera Type as well, adding extra damage to its normal-type moves.
Ghost Pokemon avoid norma-type attacks, but this is a seven-star raid and as such we expect it to be a big challenge. It’s incredibly likely that Eevee will have a move to combat ghost-type Pokemon, presumably a ghost-type move like Shadow Ball, or the psychic-type move Stored Power.
Eevee also has a lot of debuff and status moves like Charm, Sand Attack, and Yawn. So, Pokemon resistant to status effects like Gholdengo may be a good choice.
Best Counters
Until the full list of Eevee’s moves is available, it’s difficult to anticipate the Pokemon needed to combat this Tera Raid event. However, here are some preliminary choices designed to combat Eevee’s particular stats and the normal Tera Type.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moves
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera
|Item
|Annihilape
|100
|Bulk Up, Close Combat, Drain Punch, Focus Energy
|Defiant
|Adamant
|Fighting
|Big Root
|Armarouge
|100
|Aura Sphere, Acid Spray, Light Screen, Clear Smog
|Flash Fire
|Modest
|Fighting
|Shell Bell
|Iron Hands
|100
|Belly Drum, Drain Punch, Iron Defense, Force Palm/Brick Break
|Quark Drive
|Adamant
|Fighting
|Booster Energy
|Hisuian Decidueye
|100
|Roost, Swords dance, Triple Arrows, Light Screen
|Scrappy
|Adamant
|Fighting
|Shell Bell
