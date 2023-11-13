How to beat 7-star Eevee Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolution Pokemon is heading to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so get ready to tackle it with our guide to the seven-star Eevee Tera Raid event.

The Pokemon Company has announced that the evolution Pokemon Eevee is heading to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles, in challenging seven-star raids.

This Eevee holds the Mightiest Mark, and can only be caught once per every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save file. Eevee also uses the normal Tera-Type, so get ready for a powerful Hyper Beam. Bring some fighting-type Pokemon, and get ready for a tough battle.

Contents

When will Eevee appear in Tera Raids?

Mightiest Mark Eevee is appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids from November 17, 2023, until November 20, 2023. Unlike previous Tera Raid events, Eevee is only appearing for one weekend, instead of two. However, you can still battle it to earn in-game items such as Exp. Candy.

The Pokemon Company

Mightiest Mark Eevee Moveset & Type

Currently, we do not know the moves Eevee will use in the Tera Raid event. When the raid goes live, we will update this guide. For now, we do know that Eevee is the normal type, and will be using the normal Tera Type as well, adding extra damage to its normal-type moves.

Ghost Pokemon avoid norma-type attacks, but this is a seven-star raid and as such we expect it to be a big challenge. It’s incredibly likely that Eevee will have a move to combat ghost-type Pokemon, presumably a ghost-type move like Shadow Ball, or the psychic-type move Stored Power.

Eevee also has a lot of debuff and status moves like Charm, Sand Attack, and Yawn. So, Pokemon resistant to status effects like Gholdengo may be a good choice.

Best Counters

Until the full list of Eevee’s moves is available, it’s difficult to anticipate the Pokemon needed to combat this Tera Raid event. However, here are some preliminary choices designed to combat Eevee’s particular stats and the normal Tera Type.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Tera Item Annihilape 100 Bulk Up, Close Combat, Drain Punch, Focus Energy Defiant Adamant Fighting Big Root Armarouge 100 Aura Sphere, Acid Spray, Light Screen, Clear Smog Flash Fire Modest Fighting Shell Bell Iron Hands 100 Belly Drum, Drain Punch, Iron Defense, Force Palm/Brick Break Quark Drive Adamant Fighting Booster Energy Hisuian Decidueye 100 Roost, Swords dance, Triple Arrows, Light Screen Scrappy Adamant Fighting Shell Bell

That’s it for now but check back for more information soon. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

