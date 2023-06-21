How to beat 5-star Shiny Gimmighoul Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next Tera Raid event features Gimmighoul which has a small chance to be Shiny. Here’s everything trainers need to know about how to take on this 5-star Tera Raid.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have continued to host frequent Tera Raid events that trainers can take on through online play.

Lately, Generation 9 fans have been busy tackling the 7-star Tera Raids featuring Starter Pokemon from past Generations. However, not all Tera Raid events feature 7-star difficulty raids.

Article continues after ad

That is exactly the case in this newest Tera Raid event, which will feature 5-star Gimmighoul across a variety of different Tera Types. Notably, this Tera Gimmighoul has a small chance to be encountered as a Shiny, which is not normally possible in the Paldea region. Here’s the best way to take on this Gimmighoul Tera Raid.

Contents

When will Gimmighoul appear in Tera Raids?

The 5-star Gimmighoul Tera Raids will begin on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, starting at 8 AM PT and will run until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 4:59 PM PDT.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, this event will offer players a small chance to encounter a Shiny Gimmighoul during these specific Tera Raids. As Chest Form Gimmighoul is a static encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet it does not normally have a chance to appear as a Shiny.

As such, players who want to capture this rare form of the Coin Chest Pokemon should try their hardest to encounter a Shiny Gimmighoul during this Raid event.

Gimmighoul Moveset & type

Since this is a 5-star Tera Raid encountered through standard Tera crystals, Gimmighoul can appear at any difficulty between 1 and 5-stars. 1-star Gimmighoul will be the easiest to take on, while 5-star Gimmighoul will be the equivalent of a level 75 Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the fact that Gimmighouls Tera Type is random means there is no outright, hard counter to this Ghost-type Pokemon. Thankfully, we do know Gimmighoul’s moveset, meaning players can still prepare and take in Pokemon that can resist its moves.

Considering Gimmighoul knows powerful Ghost-type moves like Shadow Ball and Hex, it’s a good idea to bring in Pokemon that are resistant to that type. Take Down and Power Gem shouldn’t pose too much of a threat, but they should still be accounted for.

Article continues after ad

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 75 -Take Down- -Shadow Ball- -Hex- -Power Gem- -Nasty Plot- Rattled Random Random

Meowscarada Build

Meowscarada is a solid and fairly convenient option to use against Gimmighoul, thanks to its secondary Dark-typing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Meowscarada can deal significant damage with super-effective moves like Night Slash and Shadow Claw. Additionally, Flower Trick will always land Critical Hits, which can make up for neutral damage. Trainers can use Hone Claws to raise their Attack and Accuracy by one stage and then do solid damage to the Coin Chest Pokemon.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 75+ -Night Slash- -Flower Trick- -Hone Claws- -Shadow Claw- Overgrow Adamant Dark

Kingambit Build

Though a bit hard to obtain, Kingambit is an excellent choice for this Gimmighoul Tera Raid event. Kingambit’s Dark/Steel-type combination makes it resistant to all of Gimmighoul’s moves, meaning it can shrug off its damage like nothing.

Article continues after ad

While Kingambit is taking hits, it can buff its own Attack stat with Swords Dance and then hit Gimmighoul for big damage with a STAB Kowtow Cleave or even Shadow Claw.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 75+ -Kowtow Cleave- -Swords Dance- -Shadow Claw- -Iron Head- Defiant Adamant Dark

Tinkaton Build

Tinkton is a solid option for the Gimmighoul Tera Raid thanks to its solid Special Defense stat and its high Attack. While it doesn’t resist Gimmighoul’s Ghost-type attacks, it does resist Power Gem quite well.

Additionally, it can learn the Dark-type move Knock Off, which will do considerable damage to Gimmighoul. Use Swords Dance to buff up its Attack while it shrugs off Gimmighoul’s Special Attacks and then attack for heavy damage with moves like Gigaton Hammer, Play Rough, or the super effective Knock off.

Article continues after ad

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 75+ -Gigaton Hammer- -Play Rough- -Knock Off- -Swords Dance- Mold Breaker Impish Fairy

Those are just a few options to help take down 5-star Gimmighoul in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet