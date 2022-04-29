All Golem weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Golem is a powerful Rock and Ground-type Pokemon who hits incredibly hard in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus. Like all Pokemon, Golem’s weaknesses and counters are the keys to its defeat.

As a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon, Golem can be a difficult opponent to beat in battle, due to its ability to steamroll its opponents into dust – unless the Pokemon Trainer they’re up against knows how to take them down. Luckily, Golem has a range of weaknesses that can be exploited.

According to the Pokedex, Golem evolves from Graveler when the Pokemon is traded to another Trainer. This means that every Golem has been created deliberately, and are sent into battle by Trainers who know how to take advantage of their power. So, here’s everything you know to make the fight go your way.

Golem weaknesses in Pokemon

Steel

Ground

Fighting

Water

Ice

Grass

As a dual-type Pokemon, Golem has plenty of weaknesses. This means that most Pokemon teams (that usually consist of six Pokemon) will likely have at least one member well suited to defeating it.

Water-type Pokemon are especially useful against Golem. If you have any Water-type Pokemon that are also Ice-types, you’ll be on to a winning formula. If you can find a Pokemon that’s comprised of two of Golem’s weaknesses, you’ll put the big ball of rock on the back foot with ease.

If you’ve got a Golem of your own on your team, don’t forget that it is also weak against other Ground-type Pokemon — but there’s no guarantee your opponent will share this weakness.

Golem resistances in Pokemon

Rock

Poison

Electric

Normal

Fire

Flying

Golem is resistant to a variety of attacks and Pokemon types, so avoid using any on the above list when in battle if possible, as your attacks won’t do much damage and the ‘mon will have the advantage.

Best counters for Golem

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat a Golem in the Pokemon games. Most of our recommended counters are Water and Ice-type moves, as they’re the best to target Golem’s weaknesses.

Pokemon Best Attacks Lapras Ice Beam Dewgong Bubble Beam Gyarados Hydro Pump Gallade Close Combat Lucario Focus Blase Poliwrath Ice Punch

Remember, not all of our suggested counters are available in every Pokemon game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Golem.

Alolan Golem weaknesses & resistances

Unlike the standard Golem form, the Alolan variant is a dual Rock/Electric-type Pokemon, which makes it very different from the standard Golem. This means its weaknesses are also different, in fact, the Alolan Golem has fewer weaknesses than the regular Golem.

The Alolan Golem is weak against:

Fighting

Ground

Water

Grass

The resistances of the Alolan Golem are also different, these are:

Flying

Poison

Fire

Electric

Remember, Golem is Geodude’s second evolution, so even when you’re using a Pokemon that’s strong against its weaknesses, make sure to never underestimate the ‘mon.

That’s everything you need to know about Golem’s weaknesses and counters in Pokemon! Check out some of our other guides below for more tips and tricks:

