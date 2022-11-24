Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Clodsire is a brand new regional Wooper evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so you might be left wondering what its weaknesses are and how to defeat it.

Regional variations of fan-favorite species have become a staple of Pokemon games, and that’s no different in Scarlet & Violet where trainers can catch Paldean Wooper and its evolution Clodsire.

If you find yourself in battle against Clodsire, you might be struggling to figure out what its weaknesses and resistances are, especially as it has a different typing to traditional Wooper’s evolution Quagsire.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to defeat Clodsire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon Company

Clodsire weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clodsire is a dual Poison/Ground-type Pokemon which means it’s weak to the following attack types:

Ground

Water

Psychic

Ice

All of these attack types are equally effective against Clodsire, but it might be best to avoid Water-type attacks as one of Clodsire’s potential abilities is Water Absorb.

This ability makes the user resistant to Water-type attacks. It also recovers some of the user’s health when they’re hit by a Water-type attack, which you’ll definitely want to avoid!

Side note: If you’re battling against a Clodsire that’s terastallized as a Ground-type, its weaknesses will change. Use Water, Grass, and Ice-type attacks in this case.

Clodsire resistances in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clodsire is resistant to Fighting, Poison, Rock, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks, so it’s best to avoid using those wherever possible as they won’t do much damage at all.

It’s also completely immune to Electric-type attacks. If it has the ability Water Absorb, it will also be immune to Water-type attacks, so watch out for that.

