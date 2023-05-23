Can you get a Shiny Poochyena in Pokemon Go?

With the number of creatures to catch always growing in Pokemon Go, you’re never short of ways to improve your party. Even better than catching them all, however, is catching shiny versions of each Pokemon – but does Poochyena have a shiny version in Pokemon Go?

Poochyena was first introduced to the Pokemon series in the third generation of mainline games, Ruby & Sapphire. It’s a dark-type dog with a ferocious bite.

Nearly seven years after the launch of Pokemon Go, not every creature has its own shiny form in the game, with developers Niantic instead choosing to slowly release shiny forms as the game develops.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Shiny Poochyena, let’s take a look at whether that’s possible.

Is there a Shiny Poochyena in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Company Poochyena was first introduced in the earlier days of Pokemon.

If you’re trying to get a shiny Poochyena, then it’s good news: You can find a shiny Poochyena in Pokemon Go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Shiny form of Poochyena was released at the start of the Lunar New Year 2018 event on February 15, 2018. This rare variant is covered in gold fur rather than the usual grey fur, so it’s hard to miss.

Article continues after ad

At number 261 in the National Dex, Poochyena can evolve into Mightyena by being fed 50 Candies.

Make sure to check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides here:

Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | How to get Sinnoh Stones | How to get Best Buddy status | Current Raid Bosses | Pokemon Go IV and CP explained | Pokemon Go promo codes | Community Day schedule