Best Tera Raid Pokemon for farming Herba Mystica in Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Many players are seeking the best ways to farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and these are the Tera Raids that provide the highest chance of obtaining rare sandwich ingredients.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game revolves mainly around Tera Raids. Once the AI Professor Sada or Turo are sent away by the time machine, players are left with few activities outside of battling in the school tournament or taking on fearsome Tera Raids.

After the credits roll, players will unlock five-star Tera Raid battles, and upon completing the post-game, players will unlock six-star Tera Raids. These challenging boss fights are the only way players can acquire Herba Mystica, a mysterious plant that can significantly increase the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

However, Herba Mystica is hard to come by as its drop rate is seemingly pretty low. Despite every five-star raid and above having the chance to drop an herb, players can spend hours completing raids and never finding one. That being said, there are specific Tera Raid Pokemon players can target to find Herba Mystica much more reliably.

Tera Raid Pokemon that drop more Herba Mystica

Certain Tera Raid Pokemon have a higher chance of dropping Herba Mystica once defeated. Not because the odds themselves are higher but because they have the chance of dropping more than one type of Herba Mystica. And in some cases, a Tera Raid Pokemon has the chance to drop every kind of Herba Mystica, making them the best Pokemon to target for farming sandwich ingredients.

Article continues after ad

Below is a list of Tera Raid Pokemon that players should target to farm Herba Mystica:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Five-star Tera Raids

Image Pokemon Herba Mystica Amoonguss Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Blissey Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Cetitan Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Dondozo Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Drifblim Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Eelektross Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Gengar Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Glalie Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Palafin Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Slowbro Sour, Salty

Six-star Tera Raids

Image Pokemon Herba Mystica Amoonguss Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Blissey Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Cetitan Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Dondozo Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Dragalge Bitter, Sweet Farigiraf Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet Vaporeon Bitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet

Even despite these Pokemon having the best odds of dropping Herba Mystica, it still isn’t guaranteed each Tera Raid. But to further increase these odds, players can use the Raid Power sandwich recipe to boost the number of rare items that drop per battle.

And to make conquering Tera Raids even easier, check out some of our best build guides:

Umbreon | Iron Hands | Azumarill | Flutter Mane | Miraidon | Grimmsnarl | Iron Moth | Koraidon | Perrserker | Sylveon