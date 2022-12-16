Best Koraidon Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Koraidon is the box legendary for Pokemon Scarlet, and its physical attack prowess makes it a solid pick for 5 and 6-star Tera Raids.

Regarding Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Legendaries and their viability in Tera Raids, Miraidon is the obvious choice because of its insane Special Attack stat, moveset, and ability. However, Koraidon isn’t bad, either.

Koraidon’s Fighting and Dragon typing give it a broad range of coverage, and its stat-boosting ability makes it a force to be reckoned with. However, with other Fighting-type Pokemon like Iron Hands having better builds optimized for Tera Raids, Koraidon is only viable in specific circumstances.

Regardless, players who own Pokemon Scarlet might as well get the most use out of their Legendary by turning it into a semi-useful Tera Raid machine.

Best Koraidon build for Tera Raids

Again, Koaridon won’t be one-shotting 5 and 6-star Tera Raids like Azumarill or Perrserker. Still, it does offer a unique moveset that allows this Legendary to act as a Support and Physical Attack Pokemon.

With Screech in its arsenal, Koaridon can lower the Raid Boss’s defense, allowing other Pokemon to get more damage. Or when raiding solo, you can lower its defense enough to deal massive damage. This pairs with Swords Dance, which raises Koraidon’s attack making even more use of the boss’s lowered defenses.

Of course, its kit will also include Koraidon’s signature move, Collision Course, to deal as much damage as possible when an opportunity presents itself. And while holding a Life Orb or Black Belt, its attacks will hit even harder.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Koraidon 100 Screech Swords Dance Collision Course Drain Punch Orichalcum Pulse Life Orb or Black Belt Adamant

Best Koraidon Moveset

Screech – learned at level 63

– learned at level 63 Swords Dance – learned via TM

– learned via TM Collision Course – learned at level 56

– learned at level 56 Drain Punch – learned at level 21

Best EVs and IVs for Koraidon

Trainers will want to focus on Koraidon’s Attack, HP, and Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing Protein, HP Up, and Iron from the Chansey Supply store.

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva. Bottle Caps can be purchased from Delibird Presents for $20,000 after beating the sixth gym.

How to use Koraidon in Tera Raids

Using Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids is pretty simple. Start by using Screech and Swords Dance to lower the boss’s stats while raiding your own. After a few turns of stat moves, switch to Collision Course to deal max damage or use Drain Punch to regain any lost health.

Depending on the Tera Type, players will want to use either a Life Orb or Black Belt. If the boss is weak to Fighting-type moves, use the Black Belt, as it boosts the attack power of Super Effective moves. The Life Orb will boost the attack power regardless of the type matchup, but it comes at the cost of health points.

That’s everything you need to know about Koraidon in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

