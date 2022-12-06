Best Sylveon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to solo 7-star Tera Raids

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Dragon-type Tera Raids can be a nuisance – especially 7-star raids – but this Sylveon build will make soloing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most challenging bosses a breeze.

High-level Tera Raids are the only way to obtain some of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most coveted items. Herba Mystica, Ability Capsules, Battle Caps, and more are locked behind 5, 6, and 7-star Tera Raids.

With complicated Tera typings, playing online with random trainers can either be a huge success or an absolute failure. As such, players are looking for the most effective builds to take on these raids solo.

Luckily, the Fairy-type Eeveelution Sylveon has a unique ability that turns boring Normal-type moves into incredibly powerful Fairy-type moves. This build capitalizes on that to make the unassuming pink puppy a dominant powerhouse.

Article continues after ad

Best Sylveon build for Tera Raids

This Sylveon build will take some time to set up as players will need its hidden ability – Pixelate – as well as a moveset consisting entirely of TM moves. But once it’s fully leveled, hyper-trained, and kitted out… Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokemon, beware.

Since none of the moves in this Sylveon’s arsenal are learned via leveling, players can use Rare and XP Candy to juice it up to level 100. The TMs needed can be crafted at any Pokemon center, and players can use an Ability Capsule to change Sylveon’s ability.

This Sylveon’s Held Item can also be changed to suit the trainer’s needs. A Berry or Covert Cloak can keep Sylveon from being affected by Status Effects, while an Ability Shield protects Pixelate from being nullified.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Sylveon 90 – 100 Hyper Beam Calm Mind Fake Tears Hyper Voice Pixelate Covert Cloak Persim Berry Sitrus Berry Ability Shield Adamant

Best EVs and IVs for Sylveon

Trainers will want to focus on Sylveon’s Special Attack, Special Defense, and HP. These can be EV trained by purchasing Calcium, Zinc, and HP Up from the Chansey Supply store.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva.

How to use Sylveon in Tera Raids

This Sylveon build requires three turns of setup at the start of a Tera Raid battle and is best used in solo raids, so fellow players don’t chip too much of the boss’ health away before the setup is finished. Players will want to start by using Calm Mind once to raise it Attack and Special Attack.

Article continues after ad

Next, use Fake Tears three times to bring down the Raid Boss’ Special Defense. For the rest of the battle, players can use Hyper Beam until the boss faints. If you run out of PP, switch to Hyper Voice.

Sylveon’s ability Pixelate turns Normal-type moves into Fairy-type moves meaning this juiced Hyper Beam is dealing Fairy damage. This build is not only capable of taking down 7-star Charizard raids, but also any Dragon-, Dark-, or Fighting-type Tera Raids.