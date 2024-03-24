Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Walking Wake best moveset

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced the powerful Paradox Pokemon, Walking Wake, but what is its best moveset in Gen 9? Let’s go over a few of the best builds for this Water/Dragon-type.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced Paradox Pokemon to the game, with Violet version having futuristic monsters and Scarlet version having prehistoric creatures.

One of the most sought-after Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Walking Wake, which is the Paradox version of Suicune.

Trainers wondering what a good moveset is for Walking Wake can find out all they need to know in this handy guide.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Walking Wake moveset

All Around Agility Build

Pokemon Moveset Ability Nature Held Item -Hydro Steam

-Agility

-Draco Meteor

-Hurricane Protosynthesis Modest

(+Sp. Atk., -Atk) Booster Energy

This Walking Wake moveset is an all-around good build for PvP. First off, you’ll want your Walking Wake to have a Modest nature to boost its massive Special Attack stat while hindering its unneeded Attacks stat.

Its Held Item should be Booster Energy, as it activates Walking Wake’s Protosynthesis ability without the need to set up Harsh Sunlight.

As for the moves themselves, Hydro Steam is Walking Wake’s signature move and it’s amazing. It is an 80 Power Water-type move with 100% accuracy. However, it receives a 50% damage buff when used in Harsh Sunlight.

Agility is straightforward and can help boost Walking Wake’s already gargantuan Speed stat even higher.

Draco Meteor is an incredibly strong Dragon-type move that should only be used in certain situations, as it will lower the user’s Special Attack stat by two stages.

Finally, Hurricane is a great counter for certain Grass-type walls. Additionally, it’s very effective against Rain teams who try to counter Protosynthesis as it will always hit in Rainy weather. However, be warned that its accuracy dips to 50% if used in Harsh Sunlight.

Walking Wake move alternatives

Trainers looking for other versatile move options can opt to switch out Hurricane for Flamethrower, as it provides great damage and type coverage.

Alternately, trainers can forego Agility’s speed-boosting effect in favor of Protect, should you want some guaranteed protection.

Aqua Jet and Surf can also make good Water-type additions to Walking Wake’s move pool. Surf is a reliable Special Attack when used on a Rain-based team, while Aqua Jet’s increased priority is great for picking off weak foes.

Finally, Dragon Pulse can make a good substitute for Draco Meteor, should trainers want something a bit more reliable.

And there you have it! That’s our guide on Walking Wake’s best moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, with some handy alternative options. For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

