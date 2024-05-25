Pokemon fans wish this fan-made Minior toy was the real deal

Sometimes fans come up with some of the coolest products around, like one Pokemon trainer who set out to make a custom, light-up toy based on Gen 7’s Minior.

A talented artist and trainer under the username Ath-Oni made a post on the Pokemon subreddit titled, “Join me as I attempt to make cooler toys than Nintendo and not get sued, Minior.”

They included a 20-second clip that showed the toy in action. It matches the multicolored gimmick in actual Miniors, but this toy can light up and change colors.

Additionally, it seems the OP 3D-printed a complete shell that can encase the Minior to give the Pokemon its Meteor Form.

For those who may not be familiar, Minior is a Rock/Flying-type Pokemon introduced in Sun & Moon. What sets this tiny Pokemon apart from the rest is its Core.

When first encounter, Minior’s Core will be covered by a shell. Only damaging it in battle will remove the shell to see which type of Core is underneath, mirroring Japanses Gachapon machines and capsule toys.

Fans in the comments were blown away by the concept, with many wishing it was an official product.

“Imma need it, so hand it over, please, and thank you. Buy seriously, that’s so cool” said one trainer.

Another praised the resemblance to the original Pokemon and said, “This is so cool! The design looks spot-on.”

While Minior is sometimes viewed as a gimmicky Pokemon thanks to its lackluster stats, its unique nature has made it stand out for many trainers.

“Game Freak really did Minior dirty by making it largely useless in battle and sticking it away in an optional corner of the map that most people aren’t gonna find,” said one trainer

While Minior isn’t the only Pokemon to have a randomly generated appearance, as Spinda’s spots and dots are randomly determined when encountered, the mystery of not know what you’ll find until the battle begins definitely makes the Meteor Pokemon stand out.

