Best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon Go, plus whether this Legendary is any good for PvP.

The Unova region introduced Pokemon fans to some of the most powerful Legendaries that have ever existed in the long-running franchise. Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon Kyurem falls into that category.

Those who have managed to take this Pokemon down in Raids might be looking at how to make the best use of it, given that Kyurem can learn several different moves in Pokemon Go.

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon Go.

Kyurem’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Kyurem with Dragon Breath as its Fast Move, with Glaciate and Dragon Claw as Charged Moves.

As a dual Dragon/Ice-type Pokemon, Kyurem can make good use of both Dragon and Ice-type moves. Dragon Breath does work as an STAB option and does work as a better option than Steel Wing, even though the latter has a higher DPS and the same EPS.

Kyurem can only use two of four Charged Moves, all of which are either Dragon or Ice-type. Dragon Claw and Glaciate both offer low costs to Pokemon Go players and each of the two gets the coveted STAB bonus.

All moves Kyurem can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Kyurem can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Steel Wing (Steel)

Charged Moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Draco Meter (Dragon)

Blizzard (Ice)

Glaciate (Ice)

Is Kyurem any good?

As a Legendary, one would expect Kyurem to pack a powerful punch in Pokemon Go. That much is true.

Kyurem ranks as one of the best Pokemon to use in the Master League. Per PvPoke, XL Kyurem ranked #8 in the Master League power rankings as of December 2023, and is virtually unmatched among Dragon-types except Zygarde, Dragonite, and Giratina.

Kyurem is also one of the better Pokemon to use in the Ultra League. However, it works best in the Master League format.

