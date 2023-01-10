Zekrom best moveset in Pokemon Go & is Fusion Bolt any good?

Zekrom is one of the most powerful Legendaries available to catch in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset to get the most out of it in battle.

The Dragon/Electric-type Zekrom first appeared in Black & White’s Unova region and made its way to Pokemon Go in 2020, quickly becoming a favorite for both the Master League and as a Raid attacker.

Below, we’ve got recommendations for Zekrom’s best movesets for PvP Battles and Raids, as well as a short look at whether the brand new attack Fusion Bolt is any good.

Zekrom best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best PvP movesets for Zekrom in Pokemon Go is Dragon Breath as a Fast Move paired with Fusion Bolt as a Charged Move. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with Crunch or Outrage.

If you’re looking to use Zekrom as an attacker in Raid Battles instead, you’ll want Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt for Electric-type damage or Dragon Breath and Outrage for Dragon-type damage.

All moves Zekrom can learn in Pokemon Go

Zekrom can learn two Fast Moves and five Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, which we’ve listed below:

Zekrom Fast Moves

Charge Beam (Electric)

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Zekrom Charged Moves

Crunch (Dark)

Flash Cannon (Steel)

Fusion Bolt (Electric)

Outrage (Dragon)

Wild Charge (Electric)

Is Zekrom any good in Pokemon Go?

As we mentioned in our introduction, Zekrom is one of the best Legendaries you can get in Pokemon Go thanks to its incredible power and versatility.

With a unique Dragon/Electric typing, a huge Attack stat, and access to some great moves, Zekrom is a standout in the Master League where it can win against the likes of Mewtwo, Giratina, and Lugia.

Zekrom is also a top-tier choice for Raid Battles, where it can be used as either a Dragon-type attacker or an Electric-type attacker depending on the moveset you teach it.

There’s really no reason not to add a Zekrom to your collection. Unlike some Legendaries which act as Pokedex fillers, you’ll pretty much always find a use for Zekrom, whether it’s in PvP Battles or Raids.

Is the new attack Fusion Bolt any good in Pokemon Go?

Now that Zekrom has access to Fusion Bolt, many players will be wondering whether it’s worth keeping in its moveset – and whether it can top Wild Charge as the optimal Charged Move for this Legendary.

Both of these Electric-type Charged Moves cost 45 Energy to use, with Fusion Bolt dishing out 90 damage and Wild Charge dealing 100 damage.

Although it might seem like there’s an obvious winner based on those stats alone, it’s important to point out that Wild Charge has a guaranteed self-debuff to Zekrom’s Defense by two stages when it’s used.

This makes the decision a little tricky. That extra damage from Wild Charge could be just what you need to take out an opponent, but the self-debuff will leave you incredibly vulnerable if things don’t go to plan.

Ultimately, both Fusion Bolt and Wild Charge are great moves for Zekrom, so your choice between the two really depends on how risky you want to play – and if that risk is worth 10 extra damage.

