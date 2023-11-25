Best moveset for Ampharos in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Ampharos in Pokemon Go, plus whether the Electric-type can hold its own in PvP play.

Mareep’s final evolution, Ampharos, can be quite the tank in Pokemon console games. And, it has good enough power to be a good-enough companion for those who want to fill out a team.

Mareep and Ampharos have been in Pokemon Go for some time, and players will have the option to get more of the Sheep Pokemon through the Mareep Community Day Classic in November 2023.

For those who have a new Ampharos, here’s a look at the best moveset for the Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Ampharos’ best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should go with Volt Switch as Ampharos’ Fast Move, followed by Brutal Swing and Zap Cannon as Charged Moves.

Ampharos can only choose from two different Fast Moves and Volt Switch is more powerful than Charge Beam. Thus, Volt Switch is the clear choice here.

Now as far as Charged Moves are concerned, Brutal Swing is a low-cost move that does a pretty good deal of damage. Not to mention, it does offer balance in its moveset.

Zap Cannon, meanwhile, is an Electric-type move that gets the STAB bonus and can do a great deal of damage.

Pokemon

All moves Ampharos can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Ampharos can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Charge Beam (Electric)

Volt Switch (Electric)

Charged Moves

Power Gem (Rock)

Brutal Swing (Dark)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon)

Return (Normal)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Thunder (Electric)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Is Ampharos any good?

Ampharos isn’t the most powerful Pokemon that can be used in the Great or Ultra League, but it does have some potency in the latter.

Shadow Ampharos actually ranks higher on the meta list for the Ultra League, as it sat at #185 in PvPoke‘s November 2023 ranks. Regular Ampharos, on the other hand, sat at #213.

Ampharos doesn’t rank particularly well in the Great League and the Pokemon may actually function better with Trailblaze as a second Charged Attack as opposed to Zap Cannon. The Electric-type Pokemon didn’t even rank in the top 300 in that format.

