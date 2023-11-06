Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive moves, bonuses

Pokemon Go has just revealed a Community Day Classic event for November 2023, and this one features Mareep as well as its evolutions Flaaffy and Ampharos.

Every so often, Niantic introduces a second monthly event that focuses on one of the game’s most iconic Pokemon.

Dubbed Community Day Classic, Niantic has revealed that the next one will feature Mareep and its evolutions Flaaffy and Ampharos.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event, including dates, times, and more.

Article continues after ad

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Mareep Community Day Classic takes place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

During that time, you’ll be able to encounter Mareep in the wild.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic featured attack

During the event or up to two hours after, those who evolve Flaaffy will recieve an Ampharos with the Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic bonuses

During Community Day Classic, trainers will have the following bonuses available:

1/4 Hatch Distance in eggs incubated during the event

Lure Modules & Incense will last for three hours

Snapshots taken during Community Day Classic will have a special surprise

Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research

For $1.00, trainers will be able to purchase a ticket to receive an exclusive Special Research quest. Being that it’s a Special Research, it does not have to be finished in a set timeframe.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s tasks are likely to be very Mareep focused so it’s best to try to complete it during the event when the Wool Pokemon is easy to find.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about this month’s Community Day Classic event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid Bosses