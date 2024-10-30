Pokemon Go Gigantamax Gengar Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Gengar follows the Kanto starters as the fourth Gigantamax form to debut in Pokemon Go, arriving alongside the second chapter of the mobile game’s 2024 Halloween event.

Following fan feedback on the difficulty of Max Battle Raids against Gigantamax Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard, Niantic confirmed on October 29 that Gengar would be an easier experience, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be a pushover.

To be in with a chance to take down the dual Ghost/Poison-type and add it to your team, you’ll need to have a grasp of its weaknesses and the best Dynamax Pokemon to take into battle against the trickster.

Gigantamax Gengar weaknesses

As a Ghost/Poison type, Gengar, and, by extension, its Gigantamax form, is weak to Ghost, Dark, Psychic, and Ground types.

Except for Ground, which is better suited as a defensive typing, all of these are fantastic offensive types and, as luck would have it, readily available among those Pokemon currently able to Dynamax in Pokemon Go.

Remember, only Dynamax Pokemon are eligible to participate in Max Battles, so bear that in mind before putting your team together.

Conversely, G-Max Gengar has a whopping six resistances, taking reduced damage from Fairy, Bug, Fighting, Normal, Grass, and Poison moves.

Best counters

Here are the best counters to use against Gigantamax Gengar:

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move

Gengar (Gigantamax or Dynamax) Lick (Ghost) Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Metagross (Dynamax) Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Psychic (Psychic)

Inteleon (Dynamax) Water Gun (Water) Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Rillaboom (Dynamax) Razor Leaf (Grass) Earth Power (Ground)

Charizard (Gigantamax or

Dynamax) Fire Spin (Fire) Blast Burn (Fire)

Blastoise (Gigantamax or Dynamax) Bite (Dark) Hydro Cannon (Water)

Cinderace (Dynamax) Fire Spin (Fire) Flamethrower (Fire)

Greedent (Dynamax) Bite (Dark) Crunch (Dark)

Dubwool (Dynamax) Tackle (Normal) Wild Charge (Electric)

Falinks (Dynamax) Counter (Fighting) Megahorn (Bug)

Venusaur (Gigantamax or Dynamax) Vine Whip (Grass) Frenzy Plant (Grass)

Naturally, bulky walls like Metagross and Blastoise will be your best bets here for longevity, but if you’re looking to go full offense, Gengar and Cinderace will be top picks. Just beware with the former, that you and the opposing G-Max will be weak to each other!

As the pool of available Dynamax Pokemon increases, the best teams to tackle G-Max Gengar when it returns in the future will change, but for now, the above represents your best odds of effectively and efficiently taking down the tough customer.

How to get Gigantamax Gengar – Max Battles explained

The only way to currently get Gigantamax Gengar is through participating in Max Battles. The G-Max variant of Gen 1’s only Ghost-type line debuted in the second part of Pokemon Go’s 2024 Halloween event, running from October 31 to November 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Unlike normal Raids, Max Battles are in-person-only encounters, meaning Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Rather than spawn in standard Gyms, Gigantamax, and Dynamax Raids are confined to Power Spots.

Up to four people can participate in a Max Battle, with each Trainer able to bring a three-member team. Additionally, if you and your group find yourself struggling against the Max Battle boss, up to 40 players, divided into groups of four or fewer, can join the fight.

Max Particles are required to join a Max Battle and will only be consumed upon completion of the raid.

Can Gigantamax Gengar be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Gigantamax Gengar’s Shiny variant will have a chance of appearing after it’s defeated in a Max Battle.

The odds of a Shiny Gigantamax Pokemon appearing are not yet known.

Gigantamax Gengar Movepool

Fast Moves Charge Moves Sucker Punch

Lick (Elite TM only)

Shadow Claw

Hex Shadow Punch (Elite TM only)

Shadow Ball

Dark Pulse

Sludge Bomb

Sludge Wave (Elite TM only)

Psychic (Elite TM only)

Focus Blast

It’s not the most versatile movepool, but G-Max Gengar’s STAB choice is excellent. While its stats aren’t yet known, Shadow Claw and Shadow Punch will likely be go-to picks for its Fast Move, with Charge Move choice being less straightforward.

You can double down on STAB with Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse, or for better coverage, go for Fighting-type Focus Blast instead. Psychic is another option, though this is a legacy move for Gengar, and can only be learned via Elite TM.

That’s everything you need to know about Gigantamax Gengar’s debut in Pokemon Go. For more information, check out our event schedule and the current Raid boss line-up.