How to unlock legendary Kiriko skin by watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch

With Overwatch 2 nearly here, Blizzard announced a way for fans to easily get an early Legendary skin for the new Support hero Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 is nearly here, bringing with it brand new game modes, gameplay changes, and a new battle pass system.

While the Battle Pass system is a good way for players to get Legendary skins for the new heroes, like Kiriko, most of those skins are locked behind a paywall.

However, Blizzard is offering a free way to get a Legendary skin for Kiriko early through via Twitch Drops. Here’s everything players need to know to receive their free Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin for Overwatch 2.

How to unlock the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin

There are just a few things Overwatch 2 players need to do before they can receive their free Twitch Drops.

First, regardless of whether you plan to play Overwatch 2 on PC or console, you must link your Twitch account to your Battle.net account through the connections page.

Blizzard Entertainment Kiriko is the newest Support hero in Overwatch 2, who uses kunai and a Spirit Fox to aid teammates in battle.

On the connections page, simply find the “Twitch” section, press the “+Connect” button and follow the instructions to connect.

From here, players are all set up to earn the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin, the Razor Sharp spray, and the Donut Weapon Charm.

How to earn Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2

With your Battle.net and Twitch accounts connected, all that remains is watching Twitch streams for a chance to earn the two Overwatch 2-themed drops, which will be split between two time windows.

The two Twitch Drops are as follows:

Twitch Drop #1 – Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for six hours total between October 7 at 2:00 p.m. PDT and October 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to earn the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin!



Twitch Drop #2 – Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray & Donut Weapon Charm Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for two hours between October 17 at 11:00 a.m. PDT and October 24 at 12:00 a.m. PDT to earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray! Watch for another three hours (five total) during this time to earn the Donut Weapon Charm!



After players have earned their two Twitch Drops, simply claim them and make sure you’ve logged into the correct region.

While it may take over 24 hours for the in-game rewards to arrive, players should see their Legendary Kiriko skin, spray, and weapon charm in Overwatch 2 the next time they log into the game.