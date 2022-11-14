New Overwatch 2 Tank Ramattra’s full kit revealed: All abilities explained

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Ramattra is all set to join the Tank lineup in Overwatch 2, Season 2 and ahead of his arrival, the hero’s full list of abilities has now been revealed. From a form-changing transition to a devastation ultimate, here’s what you need to know.

As announced during the Overwatch League finals, Ramattra is next in line to join Overwatch 2’s ever-expanding roster of heroes. While this reveal came with some narrative details along with a first look at the character in comic-book form, we now know exactly what to expect when he jumps into battle.

This powerful figure can wreak havoc on the battlefield in two distinct ways. First is through his regular Omnic form, defending his teammates while dealing damage from afar. While the second is through a terrifying Nemesis form that enables a more aggressive playstyle but comes with a huge tradeoff by increasing his size.

So if you’re a Tank main looking to get ahead of the curve before Ramattra’s release in Season 2, here’s the full rundown on his abilities in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Tank Ramattra: Every ability revealed

Ahead of a global reveal on official Blizzard channels, news of Ramatrra’s kit was leaked early from a Korean media session on November 14. As such, translations of the abilities may not be completely accurate, but there’s still more than enough detail here to get an early understanding of the Tank hero’s power.

Blizzard Ramattra completely transforms into a towering foe in Nemesis Form.

Below is a complete breakdown of each ability, as first translated by prominent Overwatch community member Naeri.

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form) Left Click: Fires a projectile that advances in a certain shape. Right Click: Create a barrier at the target location.

Vortex of Gluttony – E Launches Nano Spheres. Nano Spheres explode on impact with the ground, creating a damaging force field. Enemies caught within the force field are pulled to the ground. Enemies caught within the force field have reduced movement speed.

Chastisement (Nemesis Form) – Shift Transforms into Nemesis Form for roughly 8 seconds. While in Nemesis Form, Ramattra gains 150 additional health, boosting from 450 to 600HP. The following skills can be performed while in Nemesis Form: Left Click: Attacks with fists, generating a shockwave each time a fist is raised. Shockwaves penetrate through multiple targets. Right Click: Reduces movement speed but greatly increases damage of attacks.

Destruction (Ultimate) – Q Automatically switches Ramattra to Nemesis Form, creating an energy zone around him. Enemies caught within the energy zone take damage over time. The duration of the energy zone continues indefinitely so long as enemies are still being damaged by it.



Obviously, Ramattra appears to be a force in the Tank role. But his unique abilities are just the tip of the iceberg on all there is to know about this intriguing villain who’s shaping up to play a major role in PVE content yet to come. Be sure to brush up here with our full overview of the upcoming Omnic hero in Overwatch 2.