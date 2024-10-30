Overwatch 2 October 29 patch notes: Junkenstein’s Lab update, Tank changes, more

Overwatch 2 has rolled out its final update for October, and as expected, some major changes are coming to the game.

From a huge focus on Tank hero changes to updates for the game’s Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Laboratory, developer Blizzard has shifted quite a few things around as part of these new patch notes.

As such, here is everything you need to know about Overwatch 2’s October 29 patch notes.

Full October 29 Overwatch 2 patch notes

Blizzard

The devs confirmed that the Junkenstein Laboratory event will run until November 4, 2024.

As part of the final week of this Arcade mode, each hero’s unique mutations have been altered and tweaked.

Ashe

Trail by Fire:

Damage to burning targets now earns an additional 30% ultimate charge, previously 25%

Fire and Fury:

The Viper’s shots on burning targets now reduces the cooldowns of Coach Gun and Dynamite by 7%, previously 5%.

Demon’s Ward:

We have increased the health of the shield from the deployed Barrier Projector to 600 from 300.



D.VA

Anti-Boost:

Fixed an issue where Booster impact was dealing extra damage in addition to the anti-healing debuff.

No Escape:

Weapon Damage increase is reduced to 75% was 100%.

Genji

Scary Speed:

Shuriken critical hits now increases attack speed by 3%, up to 10 stacks, for 10 seconds, previously increased attack speed by 2%, up to 15 stacks, for 10 seconds.

Vampiric Deflect:

Deflect now heals for 15% of your max health per second, previously 10%.

Bitter Revenge:

Deflect now causes the next Swift Strike to deal up to 75% more damage based on the damage prevented, previously 50%.

Master Ward:

Cooldown is now increased by 3 seconds, previously 5 seconds.

Kiriko

Not Your Time:

Now delivers 30% extra healing to allies below 50% health, previously 25% extra healing.

Drawn Together:

After teleporting, grant the nearest ally 75 Overhealth for 5 seconds, previously 50 Overhealth.

Unburdened:

After throwing a Protection Suzu, attack speed is increased by 20% for 10 second, previously 5 seconds.

Vindictive Vision:

Damaging enemies farther than 12 meters now reveals them for 5 seconds, previously 3 seconds.

Spirit World’s Gift:

Protection Suzu now heals Kiriko for extra 100 health and grants and 25% movement speed for 5 seconds, previously 80 health for 3 seconds.

Mercy

Mend and Mar:

Mercy now heals all allies within 20 meters for 150% of the damage she deals while not in Valkyrie, previously 100%. Healing for damage dealt while Valkyrie is active remains at 200%.

Power for a Price:

Caduceus Staff’s damage boost now heals attached targets for 10% of their damage dealt to enemies, previously 7.5%.

Sustained Servant:

The cooldown is reduced to 7 seconds, previously 10 seconds.

Witches Never Die:

We have increased the health of the shield health from the deployed Barrier Projector to 600 from 300.

Fall from Grace:

While using Angelic Descent, Movement Speed is now increased by 20%, previously 15%.

Moira

Frightening Fascination:

Secondary Fire now stays locked to targets at a 40% narrow angle, previously from 50%.

Siphon Strike:

Quick Melee now restores 15% of Max Biotic energy, previously 10%.

Equilibrium:

Now reduces movement speed by 20%, previously 30%.

Orisa

Flight by Night

While casting Javelin Spin, Orisa gains free flight and 15% increased movement speed.

Megamonster

Gain 200% Overhealth while being slowed by 20%, previously 35%.

Waning Whirlwind

Javelin Spin now instantly depletes 90% of Max Augmented Fusion Driver’s Overheat meter, previously 50%.

Chilling Blow

Energy Javelin now instantly depletes 90% of Augmented Fusion Driver’s Overheat meter, previously 50%.

Arcane Energy

Energy Javelin now has 20% reduced cooldown, previously 15%.

Violence Begotten

Critical hits now increases attack speed by 8% for 5 seconds, previously 6%.

Pharah

Scare-ial Superiority

After using Jump Jets and Jet Dash, Pharah deals 20% more damage now for only 3 seconds, previously 5 seconds.

Reaper

Swift Shadow

Shadow Step cast time now reduced by 30%, previously 35%

Zenyatta

Hallowed Speed

Harmony orb now buffs target with 20% movement speed, previously 25%.

Master and Disciple

Zenyatta now gains a 40% effective Harmony Orb on himself, previously 50%. The ally Harmony Orb effectiveness remains the same at 20%.

Competitive matchmaking queue changes

This new update will also make some big changes to competitive matchmaking to help reduce wait times when trying to jump into a game.

Moving forward, Open Queue Competitve will merge players from wide groups, narrow groups and solo players into the same pool.

In addition, the devs revealed that will be removing the Wide Group modifier and notification UI in Open Queue Competitive in a future update.

Hero balances: Tanks get a big upgrade

As expected, Overwatch 2’s newest update has made some big changes to some of it’s hero’s, with most Tank characters getting shown some love in the process. Here are all the hero reforms from this latest patch.

Orisa

Base health increased from 125 to 175.

Base armor reduced from 350 to 300.

Energy Javelin

Damage reduced from 80 to 70.

Fortify

No longer reduces Fusion Driver heat generation.

Ramattra

Pummel

Reverted to pierce barriers again.

No longer deals critical damage to barriers.

Wrecking Ball

Quad Cannons

Ammo increased from 80 to 100.

Grappling Claw

Duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Sombra

Hack

Now exits stealth when hacking an enemy target.

Translocator

Delay before entering stealth reduced from 0.5 to 0.33 seconds.

Fade in time reduced from 0.3 to 0.15 second.

EMP

Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Juno

Orbital Ray

Healing reduced from 100 to 85 health per second.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the auto-requeue for Quick Play was not working correctly.

Fixed an issue that did not allow some OWL Player Icons to be purchased individually.

Fixed an issue with the HDR setting causing the game screen to turn black.

Fixed an issue where the first purchase attempt of a golden weapon failed.

Fixed an issue that caused Grey Overwatch League Overwatch 2 skins to be missing from the hero gallery.

In a previous update, fixed a crash in the hero gallery.

Maps

Dorado

Fixed an issue where the payload could be contested from unintended places on Dorado.

Heroes

Mercy

Fixed a bug with jump/crouch cancel staying active for longer than intended.

In a previous update, fixed an issue where players with Pink Mercy and Rose Gold Mercy skins equipped could not hear pistol sounds in first person.

Reaper