Is Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay? Cross-platform on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has evolved into the definitive multiplayer shooter set in Geroge Lucas’ sci-fi universe, but can it be enjoyed with friends on other platforms? Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Battlefront 2 crossplay on PlayStation Xbox and PC.

It’s safe to say that Star Wars Battlefront 2 had a shakey start when it launched back in 2017. The community was seriously angered by the game’s reliance on microtransactions and pay-to-win mechanics, causing EA to backtrack and remove them entirely.

However, in the years since, Battlefront 2 has grown into what many consider to be the ideal Star Wars multiplayer shooter, bringing in characters, maps, and ships from all nine mainline films and their spin-offs.

But five years on from its initial release, players might be wondering if Star Wars Battlefront supports crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players. We’ve got you covered below.

Does Star Wars Battlefront 2 have crossplay?

As of 2022, no, Star Wars Battlefront 2 doesn’t support crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players. Unfortunately, this means that friends on different platforms will have to continue fighting the Empire from their respective corners of the galaxy.

This may come as a disappointment, as Battlefront 2 feels like it would be tailor-made for crossplay and could benefit greatly from the feature. Unfortunately, EA has only begun to embrace cross-platform support in the years since the game’s launch, with the publisher’s marquee titles like Apex Legends and FIFA only receiving the feature recently.

If you are looking for a Star Wars experience that can be enjoyed with rebels on different platforms, then Star Wars Squadrons could be an option. The 2020 title essentially took Battlefront space combat and expanded it into its own fully-fledged multiplayer shooter.

There is always hope that EA will add crossplay to Battlefront 2 down the line, especially after leaked reports from the publisher hinted that a sequel was “very unlikely.” But, given that the game is five years old at this point, it’s unlikely that such a major feature will arrive so late in the game’s lifecycle.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of Star Wars to look forward to, with a KOTOR remake in development and Jedi: Survivor set to arrive in 2023.