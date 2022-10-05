Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s sequel to their immensely popular hero shooter, but is Overwatch 2 free to play on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC?

Overwatch 2 arrived on October 4, 2022, and offers players 35 unique characters to master and learn whilst battling it out in the new 5v5 format.

The sequel to Blizzard’s massively popular shooter has introduced a huge amount of changes, including brand new heroes, role-specific passives, and of course a variety of fresh cosmetics.

However, with the original game requiring an upfront fee to jump into the action, a lot of players are curious whether Overwatch 2 is free to play.

So, if you’re on the fence about trying Overwatch 2 due to pricing, this should answer your questions.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 has 35 heroes for players to use at launch.

Is Overwatch 2 free to play on PS5, Xbox Series, & PC?

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game meaning anyone can jump into the action without having to open their wallet.

It’s worth noting that certain heroes are locked behind the game’s Battle Pass. For Season 1, this is the case for Kikiro, who is available after players reach level 55.

However, the game itself is completely free and all the PvP modes can be accessed and enjoyed as soon as you download the game.

This is no different on any platform, so you can install Overwatch 2 for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 experienced a huge amount of DDoS attacks at launch.

So, if you were contemplating trying out Overwatch 2 on your platform of choice, you’ll be pleased to know there’s no price barrier holding you back.

While a lot of the cosmetics available are locked behind the premium currency, the gameplay itself is open to anyone, so don’t be afraid to jump into the action.

If you have any more queries about Overwatch 2, consider checking out our long list of guides below:

