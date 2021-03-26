How to claim free Overwatch League tokens and OWL skins - Dexerto

With a new season of the Overwatch League just about to start, you’ll want to start earning tokens so that you can represent your favorite teams in-game. Here’s how to earn OWL tokens and, in turn, how to get team skins.

As the Overwatch League returns for 2021 with its new and improved format, there’ll be plenty OWL tokens up for grabs throughout the season.

In fact, for fans who are determined the wrack up as many of the prized pieces of currency as possible, the OWL Experimental Card tournament runs from March 27 – 28. With OWL tokens dropping throughout, you’ll even be able to save up and buy the new MVP and Championship skins.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your OWL skin wardrobe, here’s how to earn OWL Tokens and, in turn, buy team skins.

How to get OWL tokens

The process for collecting OWL Tokens is pretty simple: the more hours of the Overwatch League you watch, the more tokens you accrue.

You’ll earn five free tokens for every hour that you watch, however these must be redeemed by December 31, 2021 otherwise you will lose them.

In order to start hoarding, you need to link up your Battle.net account with the YouTube account you plan to watch on. Here’s how to do it:

Sign into YouTube. Go to Settings. Scroll down to “Connected Accounts.” Select your Battle.net account. Click “allow.” Start watching on the official Overwatch YouTube!

Additionally, you can also buy OWL Tokens outright via the Overwatch store, with 100 Tokens costing around $5/£5.

Once you’ve got those points, though, what do you do with them?

How to buy OWL skins

Buying OWL skins is pretty easy because there’s a button on the main menu which takes you right to it!

In order to splash those Tokens all you need to do is:

Select “Overwatch League” from the Main Menu. This brings up boxes with every team’s icon. Select your team, then your hero. Basic OWL skins cost 100 Tokens, but OWL All Stars and Championship skins are 200.

It’s important to note that you’re technically getting 2 skins for every basic OWL skin you buy, as each team’s gear comes with their Home and Away skins. Away skins are always white, whereas the Home skins are designed in the team’s main colors.

So that’s how to earn Overwatch Tokens and use them to rep your favorite teams! As OWL progresses, be sure to check back with Dexerto for further coverage!