How to claim Overwatch Prime Gaming reward drops (April 2022)

Overwatch is making a triumphant return to Prime Gaming after years of silence, so here’s how you can go about claiming your free rewards, as well as which ones are currently available.

While it may come as a surprise to some, Blizzard’s flagship FPS, Overwatch, has a long history with Amazon’s Prime Gaming service.

Offering Amazon Prime subscribers monthly loot drops for every game from battle royales like Apex Legends to MMORPGs including Lost Ark and New World, Amazon’s Prime Gaming prizes largely consist of exclusive cosmetics or item boosts and upgrades.

Diving back into the fray after a four-year hiatus, Overwatch will be partnering up with Prime Gaming once again to bring players a slew of goodies all the way into September; so here’s how you can start claiming yours.

Overwatch Prime Gaming rewards (April 2022)

In order to kick off the party in style, players will be able to claim a Legendary Loot Box between now and April 27.

Legendary loot boxes are guaranteed to include one Legendary cosmetic, and also offer players the possibility of scoring skins, sprays, icons, and other goodies from previous events.

How to get Overwatch Prime Gaming rewards

In order to claim Prime Gaming rewards for Overwatch, you’ll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. Unfortunately, without this, you won’t be able to pick up any rewards.

Additionally, this promotion only runs until September 14, 2022, so to make the most of these free gifts be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

While the full process of claiming rewards is still to be announced, we suspect that you’ll have to link your Battle.net to your Prime Gaming account. It goes without saying that you need to make sure to link the account you want the rewards on, as once you’ve claimed it, it’s gone forever.

So that’s how to get Prime Gaming’s Overwatch rewards. Looking to snag all of Prime’s free loot? Check out our other Prime Gaming hubs:

