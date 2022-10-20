GamingOverwatch

How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs

Overwatch 2
overwatch 2 ow2 league skins headerBlizzard

Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all.

Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.

Previously, Blizzard revealed that it would give players the chance to claim free OWL tokens for the chance to buy themed skins from the in-game shop.

Now, Blizzard is offering players the chance to earn those skins by simply watching the OWL playoffs and Grand Finals. Here’s everything fans need to know about how to earn these themed skins.

How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins during OWL playoffs

Earning these free skins is easy, but it may require a small bit of work before things are properly set up.

First things first, the playoffs and Grand Finals will take place between October 30 through November 4, 2022, so players need to make sure not to miss the event.

Next, fans need to link their Battle.net accounts to their YouTube accounts, as this will be the avenue you can earn the Overwatch 2 skins and other drops from. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Sign in to YouTube.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Scroll down to “Connected Accounts.”
  4. Select your Battle.net account.
  5. Click “Allow.”
  6. Start watching on the official Overwatch YouTube channel.

Provided viewers have followed those steps and correctly linked their accounts, all they have to do is stay tuned to the Overwatch YouTube channel and watch the event live.

All OWL rewards fans can earn in Overwatch 2

As for what fans can earn for watching the event live, it’s not just skins that Blizzard is giving away for free.

According to the OWL blog post, fans can earn the following based on watch time:

  • Earn 5 League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.
  • Earn 3 Overwatch League home and away skins for every 3 hours watched, up to 30 hours.
  • Additionally, custom community designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

Additionally, Blizzard offered up a convenient table that breaks down exactly how long players need to watch both the playoffs and Grand Finals and which skins they’ll earn by doing so.

Playoffs

HoursSkinsAdditional Drop
3Tracer, Genji, BastionGrand Finals 1 spray
6Mercy, Mei, HanzoZhulong player icon
9Ana, Brigitte, ZenyattaLuchador player icon
12Wrecking Ball, D.Va, AsheRoyal Knight player icon
15Cassidy, Pharah, EchoHappi player icon
18Roadhog, Baptiste, SigmaClockwork player icon
21Soldier: 76, Orisa, Reinhardt, SombraOWL Turns 5 player icon
24Symmetra, Torbjorn, DoomfistLucio Dance Party emote
27Lucio, Reaper, Junkrat, Moira
30Zarya, Widowmaker, Winston100 League Tokens

Grand Finals

HoursSkinsAdditional Drop
0.5Grand Finals 2 spray
1SojournPulse Pistol name card
2Junker Queen, Kiriko

And there you have it. That’s everything Overwatch 2 fans need to know about earning free OWL-themed skins by watching the event live. For more Overwatch news and guides, check out our page for all the latest content. 

keep reading

Ludwig smash invitational
Smash

Every Smash Ultimate fan needs to watch the Ludwig Smash Invitational this weekend

Michael Gwilliam
Destiny 2 Xur location
Destiny

Destiny 2 Xur location today: What is Xur selling? (October 21 – 25)

Lloyd Coombes
Valorant Champions 2022 stage and crowd
Esports

VCT Free Agency 2022: The best unsigned players in the Americas

Declan Mclaughlin
loading...