How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs

Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all.

Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.

Previously, Blizzard revealed that it would give players the chance to claim free OWL tokens for the chance to buy themed skins from the in-game shop.

Now, Blizzard is offering players the chance to earn those skins by simply watching the OWL playoffs and Grand Finals. Here’s everything fans need to know about how to earn these themed skins.

How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins during OWL playoffs

Earning these free skins is easy, but it may require a small bit of work before things are properly set up.

First things first, the playoffs and Grand Finals will take place between October 30 through November 4, 2022, so players need to make sure not to miss the event.

Next, fans need to link their Battle.net accounts to their YouTube accounts, as this will be the avenue you can earn the Overwatch 2 skins and other drops from. Here’s how to do it:

Sign in to YouTube. Go to Settings. Scroll down to “Connected Accounts.” Select your Battle.net account. Click “Allow.” Start watching on the official Overwatch YouTube channel.

Provided viewers have followed those steps and correctly linked their accounts, all they have to do is stay tuned to the Overwatch YouTube channel and watch the event live.

All OWL rewards fans can earn in Overwatch 2

As for what fans can earn for watching the event live, it’s not just skins that Blizzard is giving away for free.

According to the OWL blog post, fans can earn the following based on watch time:

Earn 5 League Tokens per hour for every hour watched.

Earn 3 Overwatch League home and away skins for every 3 hours watched, up to 30 hours.

Additionally, custom community designed Overwatch 2 cosmetics will be dropped after specific viewership milestones.

Additionally, Blizzard offered up a convenient table that breaks down exactly how long players need to watch both the playoffs and Grand Finals and which skins they’ll earn by doing so.

Playoffs

Hours Skins Additional Drop 3 Tracer, Genji, Bastion Grand Finals 1 spray 6 Mercy, Mei, Hanzo Zhulong player icon 9 Ana, Brigitte, Zenyatta Luchador player icon 12 Wrecking Ball, D.Va, Ashe Royal Knight player icon 15 Cassidy, Pharah, Echo Happi player icon 18 Roadhog, Baptiste, Sigma Clockwork player icon 21 Soldier: 76, Orisa, Reinhardt, Sombra OWL Turns 5 player icon 24 Symmetra, Torbjorn, Doomfist Lucio Dance Party emote 27 Lucio, Reaper, Junkrat, Moira 30 Zarya, Widowmaker, Winston 100 League Tokens

Grand Finals

Hours Skins Additional Drop 0.5 Grand Finals 2 spray 1 Sojourn Pulse Pistol name card 2 Junker Queen, Kiriko

And there you have it. That's everything Overwatch 2 fans need to know about earning free OWL-themed skins by watching the event live.