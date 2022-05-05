Overwatch League 2022: Schedule, format, Kickoff Clash results

The Overwatch League is back for its fifth season running and with Overwatch 2 now in focus, the world’s best talent is set to clash in an all-new way. From a breakdown of the format to a look at the opening matchups, here’s all there is to know.

Overwatch 2 finally making its esports debut.

Kickoff Clash begins May 5 with first online games.

$225,000 prize pool for opening tournament of the season.

After just a few weeks of testing out Overwatch 2, pro players are now diving headfirst into the opening OWL 2022 matchups. With the Kickoff Clash comes four weeks of online qualifiers before a return to LAN in June.

As the action gets underway, we’ve got you covered here with everything you need to keep on top of the OWL 2022 season.

Overwatch League 2022: Stream

No different from the past few seasons, every OWL 2022 game is set to be streamed live on the official Overwatch League YouTube channel.

We’ve embedded the broadcast above for your convenience, but if you miss anything, full replays can be found on this channel too.

Overwatch League 2022: Standings

West

Placement Team Series Maps Points 1 Atlanta Reign 0-0 0-0 0 2 Boston Uprising 0-0 0-0 0 3 Dallas Fuel 0-0 0-0 0 4 Florida Mayhem 0-0 0-0 0 5 Houston Outlaws 0-0 0-0 0 6 London Spitfire 0-0 0-0 0 7 Los Angeles Gladiators 0-0 0-0 0 8 New York Excelsior 0-0 0-0 0 9 Paris Eternal 0-0 0-0 0 10 San Francisco Shock 0-0 0-0 0 11 Toronto Defiant 0-0 0-0 0 12 Vancouver Titans 0-0 0-0 0 13 Washington Justice 0-0 0-0 0

East

Placement Team Series Maps Points 1 Chengdu Hunters 0-0 0-0 0 2 Guangzhou Charge 0-0 0-0 0 3 Hangzhou Spark 0-0 0-0 0 4 Los Angeles Valiant 0-0 0-0 0 5 Philadelphia Fusion 0-0 0-0 0 6 Seoul Dynasty 0-0 0-0 0 7 Shanghai Dragons 0-0 0-0 0

Overwatch League 2022: Kickoff Clash

Week 1 schedule

Date Match PT ET BST May 5 New York Excelsior vs LA Gladiators 12PM 3PM 8PM San Francisco Shock vs Paris Eternal 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Florida Mayhem vs Atlanta Reign 3PM 6PM 11PM May 6 Boston Uprising vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 8PM London Spitfire vs San Francisco Shock 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Dallas Fuel vs Houston Outlaws 3PM 6PM 11PM May 7 Toronto Defiant vs Washington Justice 12PM 3PM 8PM Atlanta Reign vs New York Excelsior 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Boston Uprising vs LA Gladiators 3PM 6PM 11PM May 8 London Spitfire vs Vancouver Titans 12PM 3PM 8PM Paris Eternal vs Florida Mayhem 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Washington Justice vs Dallas Fuel 3PM 6PM 11PM Toronto Defiant vs Houston Outlaws 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM (May 9)

Overwatch League 2022: Schedule

The 2022 Overwatch League season is comprised of four major events ahead of the playoffs to round out the year. Each tournament is broken into multiple weeks of online qualifiers as teams push to secure a spot at the LAN finals.

Below is an overview of the key dates to keep in mind as the 2022 OWL season rolls on:

OWL 2022: Kickoff Clash

Qualifiers: May 5 – May 29 Finals: June 2 – June 5





OWL 2022: Midseason Madness

Qualifiers: June 16 – July 10 Finals: July 18 – July 23



OWL 2022: Summer Showdown

Qualifiers: August 11 – September 4 Finals: September 8 – September 11



OWL 2022: Countdown Cup

Qualifiers: September 22 – October 16 Finals: October 15 – October 22



Overwatch League 2022: Format

With the 2022 OWL season, teams are diving into Overwatch 2 for the first time. That means all new maps, a swap to 5v5, a wide range of hero changes, and plenty more, are all in effect.

Most importantly, 2CP is finally a thing of the past. Replacing the long-criticized mode is OW2’s Push game type, fit with two purpose-built maps in Colosseo and New Queen Street.

Below is a complete look at every map and mode in play at the beginning of the 2022 OWL season:

Control: Ilios, Lijiang Tower, Oasis

Hybrid: Eichenwalde, King’s Row, Midtown (New York)

Escort: Circuit Royal (Monte Carlo), Dorado, Route 66, Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Push: Colosseo (Rome), New Queen Street (Toronto)

It’s worth keeping in mind that the 2022 season is expected to change a great deal as weeks go by. Overwatch 2 is expected to see more new heroes, maps, and modes as Beta periods continue to evolve. Thus, the OWL format is sure to see plenty of changes too.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest developments as the 2022 season continues.