How to unlock Overwatch 2 Conjurer Symmetra skin with Twitch Drops

Find out how you can earn the Epic Conjurer Symmetra skin and other limited-time rewards for free in Overwatch 2 via Twitch Drops

Overwatch 2 Season 10 has introduced plenty of new skins such as the ones from the latest Porsche collab as well as Mirrorwatch skins from the Battle Pass. However, you’ll need to spend real money first to get Overwatch coins to obtain them.

Despite that being the case, you can still get free skins or cosmetics in-game. Right now, players can earn the Epic Conjurer Symmetra skin, along with other rewards for free.

It’s worth knowing that these cosmetics were previously sold in the shop, so it’s definitely a steal for those looking into completing their skin collection. Here’s how you can get them.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops: How to get Conjurer Symmetra skin

Blizzard All Overwatch 2 Midseason 10 Twitch Drops rewards and watch time.

You can get the Epic Conjurer Symmetra skin by watching Overwatch 2 Twitch streams for a total of 9 hours. Additionally, you’ll also be able to get your hands on other cosmetics items, like a weapon charm and spray. Here’s a list of all of them, along with how long it takes to get each:

Article continues after ad

2 Hours : Conjuring Spray

: Conjuring Spray 4 Hours : Questwatch Symmetra Icon

: Questwatch Symmetra Icon 6 Hours : Aquamari Weapon Charm

: Aquamari Weapon Charm 9 Hours: Epic Conjurer Symmetra Skin

You can keep tabs on your reward progress by clicking your profile icon and selecting “Drops & Rewards” during the stream.

Do keep in mind that these Twitch Drops rewards are time-limited, as they’re only available until Sunday, May 19. Be sure to connect your Overwatch 2 and Twitch accounts before claiming them.

Article continues after ad

How to connect your Overwatch 2 account to earn Twitch Drops

To claim the rewards and have them appear in the game, you must have your Battle.net account linked to Twitch. So, if you haven’t done that before, below are all the steps you need to follow:

Login to your account via the Battle.net site. Select Connections on the left tab. Scroll down until you find Twitch, and click the “+Connect” option. Follow the rest of the instructions.

That sums up everything you need to know about getting the Conjurer Symmetra skin and all the other rewards in Overwatch 2. Once you’ve claimed them, they should appear when you check Hero Gallery in-game.

Not seeing your rewards? Don’t worry, sometimes they can take a while to show up. All you need to do is just wait out.