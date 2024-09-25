Asmongold finds dead rat in house and Twitch viewers are disgusted

Twitch star Asmongold left viewers absolutely disgusted after revealing he’d found a dead rat in his house and even shared video evidence of the rodent’s corpse.

Asmongold’s house has become famous for all the wrong reasons. The Twitch icon’s living conditions have even become a meme because his home such a mess.

Back in June, the streamer admitted that he would eventually have to clean up as things had gotten extremely bad, claiming there were dead animals inside.

“I feel like there’s at least one dead animal in my house right now,” he said. “I’m like 70% sure. And it’s been there for a while. There’s mold and sh*t everywhere, too.”

Fast forward a few months and Asmongold has found one of the dead animals he was referring to.

On September 25, the award-winning MMORPG streamer revealed that previously, he thought he was smelling a dead rat.

“I know when there’s a dead rat in the house. And it had been waking me up, so I got him,” he explained. “I even recorded a little video about it.”

The video showed Asmongold holding a dead rat with a pair of tongs hovering it over a garbage bin.

“Nasty ass crusty b*tch waking me up in the morning,” he remarked in the clip while reacting to it. “Get the f**k out of my life.”

Viewers were sickened in chat, with some urging the streamer to “get help.”

“That’s so gross,” remarked another.

This isn’t the first time dead rats have been waking Asmongold up. A few years ago, the streamer said he used a dead rat as an “alarm clock” because the sun would begin cooking the corpse, causing it to smell, and the stench would wake him up.

So far, it doesn’t seem like Asmongold has committed to cleaning his house like he planned just yet, but hey, one less dead rat is certainly a start. After all, every journey has a beginning.