Amazon cracks down on New World bots & gold farmers in huge ban wave

Amazon Games are cracking down on the most recent wave of New World bots and gold farmers disrupting the game by banning thousands of unlawful Steam keys from third-party sellers.

New World players have been experiencing bots and gold farmers that hinder gameplay by hoarding mining/fishing spots to consistently gather resources and sell them under the current market price. Not only do they prevent normal players from farming resources to complete quests or enjoy the game, but they also disrupt the game’s economy.

Amazon Games have since been getting a ton of reports from players wanting a fix to the problem, and now they’re taking long-awaited action.

Advertisement

New World bot ban wave

Now the studio is taking a more concentrated approach to New World bots by taking down thousands of accounts linked to fraudulent Steam keys.

“We have seen your reports of gold farmers and bots in the game,” Amazon Games Community ManagerTrevzorFTW said. “We take these reports seriously and we want you to know that we are committed to ensuring fair gameplay.

“As part of this commitment, we are taking steps to revoke thousands of keys that were fraudulently obtained to disrupt gameplay.”

The studio also warned players from obtaining any other New World keys from a third-party seller since “they are often obtained through fraud.”

Advertisement

An impending ban wave will shut off massive amounts of bots to help ease that game’s problem soon, though no timetable was given.

New World removed from Steam account

Since the devs are aiming to take thousands of accounts offline soon, there could be some New World players that get caught up in the crossfire.

Amazon Games said it is a possibility for some Steam accounts to have New World removed by error. If this happens to you, then simply make a ticket to Amazon Games to resolve the problem.

Read more: New World players want map so badly they made one

The bot ban wave is Amazon Game’s latest solution to tackle some of the bigger problems that have been affecting the new MMO since its launch.