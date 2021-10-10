New World players furious after opponents use mass-reporting bans to win wars unfairly

The New World community is up in arms over the game’s mass-reporting problem, where players are reporting their opponents in bulk mid-war, leading to their accounts being suspended for 24 hours.

New World has made a big splash in the gaming scene, topping the charts as one of the most played and streamed titles on all of Twitch.

The game isn’t without its faults, however, and continues to struggle with the problem of players mass-reporting specific opponents to gain advantages in PVP and territory battles.

Mass-reporting problem in New World

Players in New World realized there is no punishment for mass-reporting specific enemies in order to lock them out of the game’s fights for territory. The Amazon Games’ title has struggled with this problem since it was officially released on September 28.

Reddit user ‘grayson1478’ lamented the issue on New World’s subreddit with a post titled “50 People in my 100 person company are now banned.” According to the poster, their company lost a large-scale fight due to the opposing faction mass reporting them, which put them at a disadvantage when the time came to fight.

In the post, Grayson said that this problem is “ridiculous” and that “we need a fix ASAP.”

Grayson isn’t the only one who has been suffering from this problem. 100 Thieves’ Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop encountered the same issue while playing New World.

CouRage himself was the victim of mass reporting, which got him locked out of his New World character for 24 hours. He also made the game’s official Twitter account aware of the issue: “Had a handful of our best players get banned for 24 hours because players from another faction mass reported them. Is this being looked into?”

Sadly he got no answer, and players are still waiting for this problem to be fixed at the time of writing.