Space Marine 2 devs get “petty” with now-deleted patch notes

The Space Marine 2 dev responsible for loading up the latest patch notes outed themselves as an Imperial Fists enjoyer in the pettiest way possible.

Space Marine 2 is clearly a labor of love from some die-hard Warhammer 40K fans. The base gameplay experience is incredibly true to the setting and it’s loaded with references for other enthusiasts to ooh and ah over.

Warhammer superfan Henry Cavill even gave the game his stamp of approval because real undoubtedly recognizes real. One particularly zealous dev may have let their fandom get the best of them, however.

In the latest update for Space Marine 2 which added major features like private PVE lobbies and the ability to spar with party members, a since-deleted patch note ribbed those with a soft spot for the Iron Warriors. Calling those who chose to represent the sons of Perturabo “losers”, the jab was deleted, but not before players snapped some screenshots.

For a little bit of context, the bright yellow Imperial Fists legion and the cold silver Iron Warriors have a bit of a rivalry in the 40K lore. Mostly owing to the former specializing in protracting sieges and the latter specializing in breaking them. That ‘bit of a rivalry’ escalated into unbridled hatred when the Iron Warriors fell to Chaos and players of the two factions like to keep its spirit alive in discourse around the hobby.

The Iron Warriors’ weakness to Horus’ deception, enjoyment of math, and their tendency to get dunked on by the Imperial Fists have led to them being memed on as “losers”. It looks like one Space Marine 2 dev in particular couldn’t resist referencing the feud in the game’s latest patch notes.

When detailing a new fix that made chapter colors a little more true to the tabletop, they let their allegiance slip. “Fixed several issues with default colors being wrong on some chapters (i.e. Iron Warriors Losers)” the original patch note read.

While devs haven’t commented on its deletion, it was likely so players wouldn’t construe it as an attack on them, rather than a meme for fans to chuckle at. Naturally, if any chapter was going to have some in-game mixups with its color scheme, it would be the Iron Warriors… Because they’re losers.