NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements

With the release of NBA 2K24, it’s time to hone your MyCareer builds to perfection. For the dunk enthusiasts out there, we’ve compiled all the necessary Contact Dunk requirements for each package available in the game.

Securing the optimal dunk packages is crucial for pulling off those challenging contact dunks in NBA 2K24.

Now that the game is officially out, we know what the requirements are for the contact dunk packages.

Here’s a breakdown of the attribute and height requirements for Two Foot Moving, One Foot Moving, and Standing Dunks, as well as Alley-Oops.

Article continues after ad

2K

Contents

Here’s an overview on all the Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24, starting with the Two Foot Moving Dunks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5” Pro Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+ Elite Driving Dunk 94+, Vertical 82+

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5” Pro Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+ Elite Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 86+

Standing Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24

Type Requirements Pro Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10” Elite Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 75+, Height at least 6’10”

Alley-Oops Requirements in NBA 2K24

Type Requirements Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5” Big Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10” Pro Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ Elite Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+

For those want to build the ideal dunk style in MyCareer, go to ‘MyPlayer’ in the Main Menu and select ‘Animations.’ Then, select ‘Dunk Style Creator’ and get to work on a style build.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Best NBA 2K24 shooting guards | Best NBA 2K24 point guards | Best NBA 2K24 small forwards | Best NBA 2K24 power forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Centers | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments

Article continues after ad