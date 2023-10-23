NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements
With the release of NBA 2K24, it’s time to hone your MyCareer builds to perfection. For the dunk enthusiasts out there, we’ve compiled all the necessary Contact Dunk requirements for each package available in the game.
Securing the optimal dunk packages is crucial for pulling off those challenging contact dunks in NBA 2K24.
Now that the game is officially out, we know what the requirements are for the contact dunk packages.
Here’s a breakdown of the attribute and height requirements for Two Foot Moving, One Foot Moving, and Standing Dunks, as well as Alley-Oops.
Here’s an overview on all the Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24, starting with the Two Foot Moving Dunks.
Two Foot Moving Requirements in NBA 2K24
|Type
|Requirements
|Small
|Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5”
|Pro
|Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+
|Elite
|Driving Dunk 94+, Vertical 82+
One Foot Moving Requirements in NBA 2K24
|Type
|Requirements
|Small
|Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5”
|Pro
|Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+
|Elite
|Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 86+
Standing Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24
|Type
|Requirements
|Pro Standing Bigs
|Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”
|Elite Standing Bigs
|Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 75+, Height at least 6’10”
Alley-Oops Requirements in NBA 2K24
|Type
|Requirements
|Small
|Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5”
|Big
|Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”
|Pro
|Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+
|Elite
|Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+
For those want to build the ideal dunk style in MyCareer, go to ‘MyPlayer’ in the Main Menu and select ‘Animations.’ Then, select ‘Dunk Style Creator’ and get to work on a style build.
