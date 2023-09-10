All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements: Crossovers, size-ups & more
With NBA 2K24 now out, we have the opportunity to take a look at the MyPlayer builder, as well as all the requirements for dribble animations. Here’s a look at them all, including signature size-ups and crossovers.
In order to improve one’s MyPlayer in NBA 2K24 and MyCareer, it’s a good idea to experiment with different dribbling packages that can be used to trip up the opposition.
Much like in past years, there’s an exhaustive list of dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, a well as varying requirements.
Here’s an overview on all the animation requirements for dribble packages in NBA 2K24.
Contents
- All NBA 2K24 Dribbling animation requirements
All NBA 2K24 Dribbling and Playmaking animation requirements
Here’s a breakdown of all the Dribble and Playmaking animations in NBA 2K24, sorted by type.
Pass Style
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Fundamental
|250
|None
Dribble Style
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|Free
|None
|Normal
|None
|None
|Pro
|Free
|Speed with Ball 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Speed with Ball 75+
|James Harden
|250
|Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LeBron James
|250
|Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Magic Johnson
|250
|Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Seimone Augustus
|250
|Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Chelsea Gray
|250
|Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Arike Ogunbowale
|250
|Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Gabby Williams
|250
|Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
Signature Size-Ups
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|Free
|Ball Handle 70+
|Rafer Alston
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|250
|Ball Handle 65+
|Carmelo Anthony
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Lonzo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Desmond Bane
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Mike Bibby
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Maite Cazorla
|250
|Ball Handle 60+
|J. Cole
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Cade Cunningham
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 85+
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Penny Hardaway
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Michael Jordan
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 65+
|Jeremy Lin
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|CJ McCollum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Tracy McGrady
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Candace Parker
|250
|Ball Handle 60+
|Rajon Rondo
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Terry Rozier III
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|D’Angelo Russell
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Breanna Stewart
|250
|Ball Handle 60+
|Jalen Suggs
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Dwyane Wade
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Russell Westbrook
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zion Williamson
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
A Ball Handle rating at least 75 will unlock a fair amount of them, but a rating of 85 would give MyCareer players access to make Size-Ups packages.
Regular Breakdown Combo
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|Free
|Ball Handle 70+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|250
|Ball Handle 65+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Lonzo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Cade Cunningham
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 85+
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Paul George
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Penny Hardaway
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Michael Jordan
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 65+
|Tracy McGrady
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Terry Rozier III
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|D’Angelo Russell
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayston Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Russell Westbrook
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Aggressive Breakdown Combo
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|Free
|Ball Handle 70+
|Rafer Alston
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Lonzo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Cade Cunningham
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 85+
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Paul George
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Michael Jordan
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 65+
|Tracy McGrady
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Terry Rozier III
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|D’Angelo Russell
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Russell Westbrook
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zion Williamson
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
Escape Moves
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Joel Embiid
|250
|Ball Handle 55+
|Paul George
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Chris Paul
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kemba Walker
|250
|Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Combo Moves
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Crossovers
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Lonzo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|J. Cole
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Mike Conley
|250
|Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Anthony Edwards
|250
|Ball Handle 76+
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Josh Giddey
|250
|Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Allen Iverson
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Michael Jordan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|James Moon
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Chris Paul
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Terry Rozier III
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|D’Angelo Russell
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|John Wall
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jason Williams
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Zion Williamson
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
Behind the Backs
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|De’Aaron Fox
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|James Moon
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 83+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Chris Paul
|250
|Ball Handle 85+
|Scottie Pippen
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Andrew Wiggins
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
Spins
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Anthony Davis
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Anthony Edwards
|250
|Ball Handle 76+
|Penny Hardaway
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|LeBron James
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Nikola Jokic
|250
|Ball Handle 55+
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|James Moon
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Steve Nash
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Terry Rozier III
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|John Wall
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Andrew Wiggins
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
Hesitations
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|LaMelo Ball
|250
|Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Larry Bird
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|DeMar DeRozan
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Kevin Durant
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Anthony Edwards
|250
|Ball Handle 76+
|Paul George
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|James Moon
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Ja Morant
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jamal Murray
|250
|Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Chris Paul
|250
|Ball Handle 85+
|Scottie Pippen
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|John Wall
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Stepbacks
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Basic
|None
|None
|Normal
|Free
|Ball Handle 40+
|Pro
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Jimmy Butler
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Vince Carter
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Luka Doncic
|250
|Ball Handle 80+
|Joel Embiid
|250
|Ball Handle 50+
|James Harden
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Zach LaVine
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Kawhi Leonard
|250
|Ball Handle 70+
|Chris Paul
|250
|Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
|Jayson Tatum
|250
|Ball Handle 75+
|Kemba Walker
|250
|Ball Handle 86+
|John Wall
|250
|Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Triple Threat Styles
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Normal
|None
|None
|Basic
|250
|None
|Pro
|250
|None
|Kobe Bryant
|250
|None
|Stephen Curry
|250
|None
|Luka Doncic
|250
|None
|Joel Embiid
|250
|None
|LeBron James
|250
|None
|Zach LaVine
|250
|None
|Zion Williamson
|250
|None
Park Flashy Passes
|Name
|VC Cost
|Requirements
|Behind Back
|250
|None
|Elbow Pass
|250
|None
|Kick Pass
|250
|None
|No Look
|500
|None
|Swagger
|500
|None
|Tap Pass
|500
|None
|Wizard
|500
|None
Park flashy passes can be performed by pressing B/Circle twice in Park games.
We should note that this list is as of Season 1. This guide will be updated to reflect future additions.
Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.
