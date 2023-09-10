All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements: Crossovers, size-ups & more

With NBA 2K24 now out, we have the opportunity to take a look at the MyPlayer builder, as well as all the requirements for dribble animations. Here’s a look at them all, including signature size-ups and crossovers.

In order to improve one’s MyPlayer in NBA 2K24 and MyCareer, it’s a good idea to experiment with different dribbling packages that can be used to trip up the opposition.

Much like in past years, there’s an exhaustive list of dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, a well as varying requirements.

Here’s an overview on all the animation requirements for dribble packages in NBA 2K24.

Contents

EA

All NBA 2K24 Dribbling and Playmaking animation requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the Dribble and Playmaking animations in NBA 2K24, sorted by type.

Pass Style

Name VC Cost Requirements Fundamental 250 None

Dribble Style

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic Free None Normal None None Pro Free Speed with Ball 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Speed with Ball 75+ James Harden 250 Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” LeBron James 250 Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Magic Johnson 250 Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine 250 Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Seimone Augustus 250 Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10” Chelsea Gray 250 Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10” Arike Ogunbowale 250 Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10” Gabby Williams 250 Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”

Signature Size-Ups

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro Free Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Giannis Antetokounmpo 250 Ball Handle 65+ Carmelo Anthony 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Desmond Bane 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Mike Bibby 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Maite Cazorla 250 Ball Handle 60+ J. Cole 250 Ball Handle 70+ Cade Cunningham 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Penny Hardaway 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Michael Jordan 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 65+ Jeremy Lin 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” CJ McCollum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Tracy McGrady 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Candace Parker 250 Ball Handle 60+ Rajon Rondo 250 Ball Handle 70+ Terry Rozier III 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Breanna Stewart 250 Ball Handle 60+ Jalen Suggs 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Dwyane Wade 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Russell Westbrook 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Zion Williamson 250 Ball Handle 70+

A Ball Handle rating at least 75 will unlock a fair amount of them, but a rating of 85 would give MyCareer players access to make Size-Ups packages.

Regular Breakdown Combo

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro Free Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo 250 Ball Handle 65+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Cade Cunningham 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Paul George 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Penny Hardaway 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Michael Jordan 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 65+ Tracy McGrady 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Terry Rozier III 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayston Tatum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Russell Westbrook 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”

Aggressive Breakdown Combo

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro Free Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Cade Cunningham 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Paul George 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Michael Jordan 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 65+ Tracy McGrady 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Terry Rozier III 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Russell Westbrook 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Zion Williamson 250 Ball Handle 70+

Escape Moves

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 75+ Joel Embiid 250 Ball Handle 55+ Paul George 250 Ball Handle 80+ James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 70+ Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 80+ Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Chris Paul 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Kemba Walker 250 Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”

Combo Moves

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 80+ Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”

Crossovers

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo 250 Ball Handle 70+ Lonzo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” J. Cole 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Mike Conley 250 Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 75+ Anthony Edwards 250 Ball Handle 76+ De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Josh Giddey 250 Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Allen Iverson 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Michael Jordan 250 Ball Handle 75+ Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 75+ Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 70+ James Moon 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Chris Paul 250 Ball Handle 80+ Terry Rozier III 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 75+ John Wall 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jason Williams 250 Ball Handle 75+ Zion Williamson 250 Ball Handle 70+

Behind the Backs

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 80+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 75+ De’Aaron Fox 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 70+ Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 80+ James Moon 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 83+ AND Height under 6’10” Chris Paul 250 Ball Handle 85+ Scottie Pippen 250 Ball Handle 75+ Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 75+ Andrew Wiggins 250 Ball Handle 75+

Spins

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 75+ Anthony Davis 250 Ball Handle 70+ DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 75+ Anthony Edwards 250 Ball Handle 76+ Penny Hardaway 250 Ball Handle 75+ LeBron James 250 Ball Handle 80+ Nikola Jokic 250 Ball Handle 55+ Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 75+ James Moon 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Steve Nash 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Terry Rozier III 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 75+ Karl-Anthony Towns 250 Ball Handle 70+ John Wall 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Andrew Wiggins 250 Ball Handle 70+

Hesitations

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball 250 Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Larry Bird 250 Ball Handle 70+ Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” DeMar DeRozan 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 75+ Kevin Durant 250 Ball Handle 80+ Anthony Edwards 250 Ball Handle 76+ Paul George 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” James Moon 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jamal Murray 250 Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Chris Paul 250 Ball Handle 85+ Scottie Pippen 250 Ball Handle 70+ Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 75+ John Wall 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”

Stepbacks

Name VC Cost Requirements Basic None None Normal Free Ball Handle 40+ Pro 250 Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo 250 Ball Handle 70+ Jimmy Butler 250 Ball Handle 70+ Vince Carter 250 Ball Handle 70+ Luka Doncic 250 Ball Handle 80+ Joel Embiid 250 Ball Handle 50+ James Harden 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine 250 Ball Handle 75+ Kawhi Leonard 250 Ball Handle 70+ Chris Paul 250 Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum 250 Ball Handle 75+ Kemba Walker 250 Ball Handle 86+ John Wall 250 Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”

Triple Threat Styles

Name VC Cost Requirements Normal None None Basic 250 None Pro 250 None Kobe Bryant 250 None Stephen Curry 250 None Luka Doncic 250 None Joel Embiid 250 None LeBron James 250 None Zach LaVine 250 None Zion Williamson 250 None

Park Flashy Passes

Name VC Cost Requirements Behind Back 250 None Elbow Pass 250 None Kick Pass 250 None No Look 500 None Swagger 500 None Tap Pass 500 None Wizard 500 None

Park flashy passes can be performed by pressing B/Circle twice in Park games.

We should note that this list is as of Season 1. This guide will be updated to reflect future additions.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

