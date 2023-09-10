GamingNBA 2K

All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements: Crossovers, size-ups & more

Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K242K

With NBA 2K24 now out, we have the opportunity to take a look at the MyPlayer builder, as well as all the requirements for dribble animations. Here’s a look at them all, including signature size-ups and crossovers.

In order to improve one’s MyPlayer in NBA 2K24 and MyCareer, it’s a good idea to experiment with different dribbling packages that can be used to trip up the opposition.

Much like in past years, there’s an exhaustive list of dribbling animations in NBA 2K24, a well as varying requirements.

Here’s an overview on all the animation requirements for dribble packages in NBA 2K24.

Contents

A screenshot of a player from NBA 2K24.EA

All NBA 2K24 Dribbling and Playmaking animation requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the Dribble and Playmaking animations in NBA 2K24, sorted by type.

Pass Style

NameVC CostRequirements
Fundamental250None

Dribble Style

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicFreeNone
NormalNoneNone
ProFreeSpeed with Ball 70+
Kevin Durant250Speed with Ball 75+
James Harden250Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
LeBron James250Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Magic Johnson250Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVine250Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Seimone Augustus250Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
Chelsea Gray250Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
Arike Ogunbowale250Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”
Gabby Williams250Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height under 6’10”

Signature Size-Ups

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
ProFreeBall Handle 70+
Rafer Alston250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Giannis Antetokounmpo250Ball Handle 65+
Carmelo Anthony250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Desmond Bane250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Mike Bibby250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Maite Cazorla250Ball Handle 60+
J. Cole250Ball Handle 70+
Cade Cunningham250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 70+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 85+
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Penny Hardaway250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
LeBron James250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Michael Jordan250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 65+
Jeremy Lin250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
CJ McCollum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Tracy McGrady250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Candace Parker250Ball Handle 60+
Rajon Rondo250Ball Handle 70+
Terry Rozier III250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
D’Angelo Russell250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Breanna Stewart250Ball Handle 60+
Jalen Suggs250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Dwyane Wade250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Russell Westbrook250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zion Williamson250Ball Handle 70+

A Ball Handle rating at least 75 will unlock a fair amount of them, but a rating of 85 would give MyCareer players access to make Size-Ups packages.

Regular Breakdown Combo

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
ProFreeBall Handle 70+
Giannis Antetokounmpo250Ball Handle 65+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Cade Cunningham250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 70+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 85+
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paul George250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Penny Hardaway250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
LeBron James250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Michael Jordan250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 65+
Tracy McGrady250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Terry Rozier III250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
D’Angelo Russell250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayston Tatum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Russell Westbrook250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”

Aggressive Breakdown Combo

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
ProFreeBall Handle 70+
Rafer Alston250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Cade Cunningham250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 70+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 85+
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paul George250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
LeBron James250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Michael Jordan250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 65+
Tracy McGrady250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Terry Rozier III250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
D’Angelo Russell250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Russell Westbrook250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zion Williamson250Ball Handle 70+

Escape Moves

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 70+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 75+
Joel Embiid250Ball Handle 55+
Paul George250Ball Handle 80+
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+
LeBron James250Ball Handle 70+
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 80+
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Chris Paul250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kemba Walker250Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”

Combo Moves

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 80+
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”

Crossovers

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
Giannis Antetokounmpo250Ball Handle 70+
Lonzo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
J. Cole250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Mike Conley250Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 70+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 75+
Anthony Edwards250Ball Handle 76+
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Josh Giddey250Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Allen Iverson250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Michael Jordan250Ball Handle 75+
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 75+
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 70+
James Moon250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Chris Paul250Ball Handle 80+
Terry Rozier III250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
D’Angelo Russell250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 75+
John Wall250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jason Williams250Ball Handle 75+
Zion Williamson250Ball Handle 70+

Behind the Backs

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 80+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 75+
De’Aaron Fox250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
LeBron James250Ball Handle 70+
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 80+
James Moon250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 83+ AND Height under 6’10”
Chris Paul250Ball Handle 85+
Scottie Pippen250Ball Handle 75+
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 75+
Andrew Wiggins250Ball Handle 75+

Spins

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 75+
Anthony Davis250Ball Handle 70+
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 75+
Anthony Edwards250Ball Handle 76+
Penny Hardaway250Ball Handle 75+
LeBron James250Ball Handle 80+
Nikola Jokic250Ball Handle 55+
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 75+
James Moon250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Steve Nash250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Terry Rozier III250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 75+
Karl-Anthony Towns250Ball Handle 70+
John Wall250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Andrew Wiggins250Ball Handle 70+

Hesitations

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
LaMelo Ball250Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Larry Bird250Ball Handle 70+
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
DeMar DeRozan250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 75+
Kevin Durant250Ball Handle 80+
Anthony Edwards250Ball Handle 76+
Paul George250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
James Moon250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja Morant250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jamal Murray250Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Chris Paul250Ball Handle 85+
Scottie Pippen250Ball Handle 70+
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 75+
John Wall250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”

Stepbacks

NameVC CostRequirements
BasicNoneNone
NormalFreeBall Handle 40+
Pro250Ball Handle 70+
Giannis Antetokounmpo250Ball Handle 70+
Jimmy Butler250Ball Handle 70+
Vince Carter250Ball Handle 70+
Luka Doncic250Ball Handle 80+
Joel Embiid250Ball Handle 50+
James Harden250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVine250Ball Handle 75+
Kawhi Leonard250Ball Handle 70+
Chris Paul250Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson Tatum250Ball Handle 75+
Kemba Walker250Ball Handle 86+
John Wall250Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”

Triple Threat Styles

NameVC CostRequirements
NormalNoneNone
Basic250None
Pro250None
Kobe Bryant250None
Stephen Curry250None
Luka Doncic250None
Joel Embiid250None
LeBron James250None
Zach LaVine250None
Zion Williamson250None

Park Flashy Passes

NameVC CostRequirements
Behind Back250None
Elbow Pass250None
Kick Pass250None
No Look500None
Swagger500None
Tap Pass500None
Wizard500None

Park flashy passes can be performed by pressing B/Circle twice in Park games.

We should note that this list is as of Season 1. This guide will be updated to reflect future additions.

