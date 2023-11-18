NBA 2K24: What is the Shot Timing Visual Cue?

Here’s a simple overview of what the different Shot Timing visual cues are in NBA 2K24 and what these actually do.

The NBA 2K24 team has stated in the past that players who turn the Shot Meter off will actually have an increased window for successfully making shots. Rather than basing the shot off a meter, the 2K team has recommended using visual cues.

In NBA 2K24, there are a number of visual cues that players can use to base their timing on. And, this feature is also fully customizable. But what exactly are the cues?

Here’s a breakdown of how Shot Timing works in NBA 2K24.

An explanation

Shot Timing visual cues simply indicate when exactly one prefers to shoot the basketball. What NBA 2K24 players can do is set a Shot Timing visual indicator and then use that cue to fire up the shot.

This affects perfect timing of the shot. That’s because, for example, should a player choose to have this set at Release but one releases the ball at the Jump, then the shot will be early.

There are four different Shot Timing visual cues in NBA 2K24

Jump : When toes of the shooter leave the floor.

: When toes of the shooter leave the floor. Set Point : When the ball is raised up before the release of the shot.

: When the ball is raised up before the release of the shot. Push : The default setting. The shooting motion is underway and the ball is being pushed forward.

: The default setting. The shooting motion is underway and the ball is being pushed forward. Release: Just before the ball leaves the shooter’s hand.

The different types of Shot Timing Visual Cue

Here’s a visual look at the four different types of Shot Timing visual cues:

Jump

Set Point

Push

Release

Be sure to pick the one that you’re most comfortable with. If you concentrate your eyes on the hands and release the ball when taking a shot, then perhaps go with Push or Release.

