Best NBA 2K23 builds for each position: Point guard, Power forward & more

NBA 2K23 best builds for each position include the best builds for Point guard, Shooting guard, Small forward, Power forward, and Center.

NBA 2K23 is back with tons of new content for basketball fans, including all new player badges to tinker with.

Each year players of every position look to find the best build to dominate the court with. Here are the best builds for every position on the basketball floor.

2K Games Devin Booker NBA 2K23’s cover athlete.

NBA 2K23: Best Point guard build

For the best point guard build, you’ll want to gun towards a 3PT Playmaker build. Dumping all the points you can into shooting and playmaking, sprinkling in some athleticism will help you unlock elite jumpers like Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry.

As the primary ball handler, this build will allow point guards to fire off accurate passes and pull up from anywhere on the court.

2K Games Best Point guard build in NBA 2K23.

Physical Profile:

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 160 lbs

Wingspan: 6″7

Body Shape: Any

Takeover:

Limitless Range

Pull-Up Precision

NBA 2K23: Best Shooting guard build

The best shooting guard build is going to be a 2-Way Inside-Out Scorer build that is extremely versatile.

As a two-way player, you’ll be able to lock up opposing players and retain the ability to score both inside as well as pull up from three. This is one of the more dexterous builds in the game and gives you access to legit badges across all four categories.

2K Games Best shooting guard build in NBA 2K23.

Physical Profile:

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 212 lbs

Wingspan: 7’3″

Body Shape: Any

Takeover:

Finishing Moves

Spot-Up Precision

NBA 2K23: Best Small forward build

The best small forward build is going to be the 3 & D wing build which highlights draining shots from beyond the arc as well as maxing out defensive both on the inside as well as the outside.

This is also a very fun build, and you’ll get access to some of the best defensive badges in the game. Being a true lockdown means you’ll wrap up the opposing team’s best player with ease.

2K Games Best Smal forward build in NBA 2K23.

Physical Profile:

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 221 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6″

Body Shape: Any

Takeover:

Extreme Clamps

Spot-Up Precision

NBA 2K23: Best Power forward build

The best power forward build in NBA 2K23 is the 2-Way Interior Finisher build. This style might not be for everybody, as there is no shooting in this build. However, the build going absolutely crazy with scoring inside the paint, tons of athleticism, and shut down defense.

This is a great build if you are looking to add a secondary scoring threat on a team that already has shooting from the outside via guards and smaller forwards.

2K Games Best Power forward build in NBA 2K23.

Physical Profile:

Height: 6’9″

Weight: 240 lbs

Wingspan: 7’7″

Body Shape: Any

Takeover:

Extreme Clamps

Spot-Up Precision

NBA 2K23: Best Center build

The best Center build is going to be the classic Defensive Anchor archetype. Although there certainly are other builds that work for big men, this is going to be the most effective as a rim protector, rebounder, and finisher at the hoop.

As the defensive anchor for your team, you’ll be swatting attempts at the rim and flicking out passing to get your team in transition for easy buckets.

2K Games Best Center build in NBA 2K23.

Physical Profile:

Height: 7’1″

Weight: 260 lbs

Wingspan: 7’11”

Body Shape: Any

Takeover:

See The Future

Paint Intimidation

Those are the best player builds in NBA 2K23. For all things 2K stick around our NBA 2K23 page.