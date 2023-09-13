Best jumpshots in NBA 2K24: Curry, Kyrie & more

For those who want to build a premier shot in NBA 2K24 and MyCareer, here’s a look at the best jumpshots in the game and grades for each one.

For those who don’t want one of the jumpshot animations available in the NBA 2K24 store, MyCareer players can build one and customize the base, upper releases, and the blending and release speed with components from shots used by some of the best that have ever played in the league.

As one could probably surmise, all shots in 2K24 are not created equal. But, which jumpshots have the best attributes in the game?

Here’s a breakdown of the best jumpshots in NBA 2K24.

2K Games

The best jumpshot attributes to use in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at the jumpshots that receive the best grades in NBA 2K24.

Name Height and Rating Requirements Release Height Grade Defensive Immunity Grade Release Speed Grade Timing Stability Grade Stephen Curry Height Under 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 92+ or Three-Point Shot 92+ A- A+ B+ A James Harden Height Under 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 86+ or Three-Point Shot 86+ C- A- A- A Kyrie Irving Height Under 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 87+ or Three-Point Shot 87+ A- A B- A- Terance Mann Height Under 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 86+ or Three-Point Shot 86+ B+ B+ A+ B- Payton Pritchard Height Under 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 82+ or Three-Point Shot 82+ B- B- B B Oscar Robertson Height Under 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 88+ or Three-Point Shot 88+ B A- C+ A+ Tomas Satoransky Height Under 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 81+ or Three-Point Shot 81+ B B- B B- Kemba Walker Height Under 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 87+ or Three-Point Shot 87+ A- A C+ A Carmelo Anthony Height At Least 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 88+ or Three-Point Shot 88+ B- A B- A Dalano Blanton Height Under 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 81+ or Three-Point Shot 81+ B B- B B- Kobe Bryant Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 92+ or Three-Point Shot 92+ A A+ B A Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 85+ or Three-Point Shot 85+ B- A- A- B Tim Hardaway Jr. Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 80+ or Three-Point Shot 80+ B- B+ B- B- Nassir Little Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 84+ or Three-Point Shot 84+ B- B+ A B- Scottie Pippen Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 86+ or Three-Point Shot 86+ A+ A B B- Devin Vassell Height from 6’5”- 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 86+ or Three-Point Shot 86+ B+ B+ B A- Dirk Nowitzki Height At Least 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 86+ or Three-Point Shot 86+ B+ A+ D- A+ Larry Bird Height At Least 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 87+ or Three-Point Shot 87+ B- A+ D- A+ Kevin Garnett Height At Least 6’10”, Mid-Range Shot 80+ or Three-Point Shot 80+ A- A- D B+ Toni Kukoc Height At Least 6’5”, Mid-Range Shot 83+ or Three-Point Shot 83+ C A- B- A- We should note that Rating requirements only apply to the Lower/Base portion of the Jump Shot Creator.

The jumpshots available to MyCareer players in NBA 2K24 depend on a player’s height and shooting attributes.

Obviously, one will want high Mid-Range and Three-Point attributes, as most of the best are locked for those who don’t have at least one at 85.

However, the two that stand out the most are Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant. Curry is arguably the best for undersized ballers, as he grades at B+ or better in all four of the major categories. Bryant, on the other hand, has an A or better in three of the four major shot attributes, including Timing Stability.

Yet, players who want to get one of these will need either a 92 Mid-Range or 92 Three-Point Shot attribute.

Bigs will have a tougher time finding a really good jumper. However, Dirk Nowitzki, Larry Bird, Toni Kukoc, and Kevin Garnett are solid options for taller players who want to be a threat from beyond the post.

And remember, one can use the Jump Shot Creator to blend several of these together.

Best jumpshot combinations in NBA 2K24

For those who want to flesh out a strong custom build, players will want to have the right base, as well as two good releases and the right blends.

Right now, some of the best players in the meta are using a number of different builds. Thanks to NBA2K Lab and YouTube content creators, we’ve gotten a look at what some of the best players in the game are currently running.

Here’s a few options:

Type Requirements (Base/Upper Release 1/Upper Release 2) Taller (6’5”-10”) builds with non-elite Three-Point shooting (79+) JT Thor/Saddiq Bey (75%)/Oscar Robertson(25%) Small builds (under 6’5”) with elite Three-Point shooting (87+) Stephen Curry/Darius Garland (69%)/Trae Young (31%) Shooting guard build for 6’4” or under players (85+ Mid-Range and Three-Point) Kevin Porter Jr./Oscar Robertson (68%)/Terence Mann (32%) Tall builds (6’10” or over) with less-than-stellar shot ratings (79+) Jonathan Isaac/Jaren Jackson Jr. (62%)/Marc Gasol (38%)

The small build’s been used by Splash, a YouTuber that won the NBA 2K22 old-gen $200,000 MyTeam tournament. Splash also recommended a build that used John Stockton as a base, with Oscar Robertson (69%) and Trae Young (31%) as the Upper Releases for smaller builds.

(h/t JoeKnows on YouTube)

