From basic two-hand slams to advanced spin and hop step dunks, this NBA 2K24 guide covers it all, ensuring you’re ready to dunk on all of your opponents.

Dunking in NBA 2K24 is more than just a flashy move. It’s a game-changer that can separate the best from the rest. But before we dive into specific controls, it’s crucial to understand the basics of dunking in NBA 2K24.

Dunking is about timing, positioning, and choosing the right move for the right moment. Whether you’re on a fast break or facing a crowded paint, knowing when and how to dunk can be the difference between scoring two points or turning over the ball.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

More importantly, dunks have certain player contact dunk requirements in 2K24. For example, players can only perform elite contact dunks if they have at least 94 driving dunk with 82 vertical skill points. Here’s everything you need to know about how to dunk in NBA 2K24:

Basic dunking techniques

Before diving into the more intricate moves, it’s essential to master the basics. Whether you’re going for a straightforward slam or choosing which hand to dunk with, these techniques are the building blocks that every NBA 2K24 player should know.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Two-Hand Dunk: RT or R2 (sprint) + move and hold right stick up while driving in close range

RT or R2 (sprint) + move and hold right stick up while driving in close range Dominant or Off-Hand Dunk: RT or R2 (sprint) + move and hold right stick left or right in close range. The right stick direction determines the dunking hand.

RT or R2 (sprint) + move and hold right stick left or right in close range. The right stick direction determines the dunking hand. Skill Dunk : RT or R2 (sprint) + move right stick up then quickly move and hold right stick down. Release the right stick to neutral to time the dunk.

: RT or R2 (sprint) + move right stick up then quickly move and hold right stick down. Release the right stick to neutral to time the dunk. Flashy Dunk: RT or R2 (sprint) + move and hold right stick down while driving.

Advanced dunking techniques

Once you’ve got the basics down, it’s time to elevate your game. From hanging on the rim to executing a Euro Step dunk, mastering these moves will set you apart from the competition.

Article continues after ad

Hanging on the Rim: After dunking, you can hang on the rim by moving the right stick up and down while holding RT or R2.

After dunking, you can hang on the rim by moving the right stick up and down while holding RT or R2. Euro Step Dunks: To perform a Euro Step dunk, flick the right stick in the direction of the ball hand, then in the opposite direction while holding RT or R2.

To perform a Euro Step dunk, flick the right stick in the direction of the ball hand, then in the opposite direction while holding RT or R2. Spin Dunks: Double-tap square (or X on Xbox) while holding RT or R2 to perform a spin dunk. Alternatively, you can rotate the right stick in the desired spin direction.

Double-tap square (or X on Xbox) while holding RT or R2 to perform a spin dunk. Alternatively, you can rotate the right stick in the desired spin direction. Hop Step Dunks: Run towards the basket, tap square, then hold square while holding RT or R2. This will trigger a hop-step dunk.

Run towards the basket, tap square, then hold square while holding RT or R2. This will trigger a hop-step dunk. Baseline Reverse Dunks: When driving from the wing, point the right stick towards the baseline (left or right) to perform a baseline reverse dunk.

That wraps up our how to dunk guide in NBA 2K24. Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage below.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements