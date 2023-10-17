Mortal Kombat 1 is maxing out PC storage with huge 1GB crash reports

MK1 PC players noticed the game is maxing out storage because of automatic crash reports weighing in at 1GB each.

Despite releasing to critical acclaim, Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t without its fair share of faults. Users have bashed the fighter for its subpar Nintendo Switch port, lacking content offerings, and “blatantly unfinished” state at release.

Players have also expressed their disappointment in the Invasions mode, arguing that it feels like a step backward from The Krypt feature in Mortal Kombat 11.

Article continues after ad

And it seems that users are regularly stumbling across new issues across PC and consoles. The latest hiccup concerns the game’s penchant for draining storage on PC.

Article continues after ad

MK1’s beefy crash reports are maxing out PC storage

Mortal Kombat 1 users on PC recently noticed that whenever the game crashes, it automatically creates a report that’s sent to their Drives.

While these reports provide detailed information about the crashes, every single one weighs in at approximately 1GB apiece. Thus, if 20 crash reports are created without the user’s knowledge, that’s a loss of up to 20GB of space.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Twitter/X user X-Azeez relayed this information based on screenshots from divine_hat. Replies to the post show that numerous PC players were unaware of Mortal Kombat 1‘s automatic reports and just discovered how much of their storage has been consumed in recent weeks.

Article continues after ad

One user shared a screenshot showing that MK1’s crash reports have gobbled up 41.6 GB of their PC storage. “~1.81 Gb per crash, nice,” they wrote in a subsequent reply.

Another person claimed the MK1 files ate through 64GB on their PC. Others threw out numbers like 7GB and 16GB. “Mine only had 7gb. Still, it’s a lot of space for crash reports. thanks for the heads up.”

Article continues after ad

X-Azeez told users who don’t know how to find this information to follow these instructions: “Enter Local disk C, type MK12 in the search bar, enter the MK12 folder -> Saved -> Steam -> Crashes.”

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, a lot of PC players are in for a rude awakening when they start taking a closer look at their Drives.