Mortal Kombat 1 character tier list: Best fighters to use

Mortal Kombat 1 has quite a deep pool of characters when it comes to its current starting roster. However, which units among those are the best? Here is a tier list for the all characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1’s initial response from the dedicated fans has been stellar. The game has received positive reviews from fans when it comes to the gameplay, graphics, character design, story, content available, and much more.

Despite all that, the thing that matters the most when it comes to Mortal Kombat 1 is the fighting. As such, it also matters to have quick knowledge of some of the best characters in the game so that you can have the extra edge when trying to push your rank.

Here is all that you need to know regarding the tier list for Mortal Kombat 1.

Note: This tier list is preliminary based on the early performances of all characters. This list will evolve in the coming days as players get to study and learn matchups in the game.

NetherRealm Studios Liu Kang is a top-tier unit in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 tier list: All characters ranked from strongest to weakest

The tier list for all characters in Mortal Kombat 1 has been presented below:

Rank Characters S Kenshi, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero A Johnny Cage, Shang Tsung, Scorpion, Raiden, Smoke, Reptile B Kitana, Mileena, General Shao, Li Mei, Sindel, Ashrah, Baraka, Tanya, Rain, Kung Lao, Havik, Geras, Nitara, Reiko

Thus, with the tier list out of the way, it is time to put some context on the ranking.

S-tier denotes all the units that currently feel the strongest in the game. Kenshi and Liu Kang have insane damage potential where their combos hurt a lot and will absolutely demolish you mercilessly. Sub Zero has lots of set-ups but his damage isn’t half-bad either, making him a well-rounded unit.

A-tier denotes the units that are really good but need some work from the side of the players. This is especially true for characters like Smoke and Scorpion who are quite reliant on optimal combo set-ups. These characters will take some time getting used to, but once you do, they can be extremely fun to play.

B-tier does not denote any bad character, instead, it denotes those that need to be explored a lot more. The game is in its infancy and it is hard to point out any of the units as absolute low-tier for now.

This concludes our preliminary tier list for all characters in Mortal Kombat 1. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

