Tekken 8 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

This quick and easy Tekken 8 guide will provide you with everything you need to know about the recommended and minimum PC specs for the eighth iteration of one of the world’s most celebrated fighting icons.

Tekken 8 invites you into Bandai Namco’s surreal world of relentless hand-to-hand combat, where each punch, kick, and combo counts. This sequel boasts the most diverse line-up of fighters yet, encompassing fan favorites and exciting new faces, each possessing their unique move-sets and signature styles. Tekken 8 is designed to push the franchise into the next generation of gaming.

Whether you are an ardent fan of the Tekken series, or a newcomer curious about the brutal face-offs the game offers, you will find all the insights here. Strap in as we unpack the PC requirements for Tekken 8, ensuring that your gaming rig is primed to deliver the ultimate Tekken experience.

Tekken 8 minimum system PC specs

Let’s dissect what makes up a suitable gaming rig for Tekken 8 with the minimum PC specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

Tekken 8 recommended system PC specs

If you’re looking for a more devastating, pound-for-pound PC setup that will leave you in doubt about the punching power of your hardware, here are the recommended PC specs for Tekken 8:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 20 GB available space

